‘Dodger Stadium’
'Dodger Stadium'

Origins of LGBTQ+ Ideologies and Father’s Day (June 17)

Baseball, LGBTQ+ pride, a troupe of men grotesquely dressed in nuns’ habits receiving honors for their so-called charity and other men dress in women’s jerseys receiving top prizes in women’s competition. Then Father’s Day thrown into the middle of this. These are the marks of the month of June. How did we get into this madness and where do we go from here? Two authors and fellows at the Ethics and Public Policy Center, Carrie Gress and Noelle Mering, join us to offer their insights.

Jeanette De Melo Register Radio

