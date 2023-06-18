A Bright Spot in a Dark Culture: Dads Are More Involved Now

At a time when fatherhood is constantly under attack by society, it's uplifting to know that there are men out there who are still choosing to become dads and who not only enjoy being a father, but consider it "an important aspect of their personal identity." This week, in honor of Father's Day, the Pew Research Center put out an article that gives us hope about the future of dads in America.

According to the article "Key Facts About Dads in the U.S.," 85% of dads with children under 18 say being a parent is the most important aspect of who they are as a person. Plus, 93% of dads place a high priority on their children becoming “honest, ethical and hardworking adults.” Another promising insight is that although research shows moms spend more time with their children overall, a 2016 survey reveals dads today spend more time with their children than dads 50 years ago!

Scrolling through social media, it's blatantly apparent we live in a brutally selfish society that promotes killing our unborn children, lest they get in the way of our dreams. But despite the narrative that's out there chanting "live for yourself," results from another recent Pew Research Center survey reports that Americans overwhelmingly view spending time with family as one of the most important things in their life, far outranking other personal priorities.

These outcomes from the surveys are a reminder that God is still in control, but prayers are always needed. Especially for the men who, despite the toxic culture, are choosing to be the head of their households.

On this Father's Day, ask St. Joseph, the patron saint of fathers, to protect all dads and future dads:

St. Joseph, guardian of Jesus and chaste husband of Mary,

you passed your life in loving fulfillment of duty.

You supported the holy family of Nazareth with the work of your hands.

Kindly protect all the fathers who trustingly come to you.

You know their aspirations, their hardships, their hopes.

They look to you because they know you will understand and protect them.

You too knew trial, labor and weariness.

But amid the worries of material life, your soul was full of deep peace and sang out in true joy through intimacy with God’s Son entrusted to you and with Mary, his tender Mother.

Assure those you protect that they do not labor alone.

Teach them to find Jesus near them and to watch over him faithfully as you have done.

(Prayer to St. Joseph for Our Fathers, by Pope St. John XXIII)