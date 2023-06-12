Support the register

Has a Religious Sister Ever Blessed Your Life? The Register Wants to Hear From You!

Here is a way to bring the light of Christ to a dark situation.

Two Missionaries of Charity walk with a child in Chunakhali, West Bengal, India
Joseph Pronechen Blogs

You already know the story of the group the Los Angeles Dodgers are planning to honor on June 16 (the Solemnity of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus).

To counter the Dodgers’ contemptuous gesture, the Register would like to hear from you, our readers, about how a religious sister has affected your life in a positive way. A way that has influenced you to become a better person. A way that has helped you overcome a difficult situation. A way that has changed your life.

Please share your personal story in the comments section below, or email us [email protected]. (If you email, please include your name, city and phone number to have your contribution considered for possible publication.) Your testimony can surely inspire others to see the good side of so many wonderful sisters who have dedicated their lives to making the lives of others better.

Joseph Pronechen

Joseph Pronechen Joseph Pronechen is staff writer with the National Catholic Register since 2005 and before that a regular correspondent for the paper. His articles have appeared in a number of national publications including Columbia magazine, Soul, Faith and Family, Catholic Digest, Catholic Exchange, and Marian Helper. His religion features have also appeared in Fairfield County Catholic and in major newspapers. He is the author of Fruits of Fatima — Century of Signs and Wonders. He holds a graduate degree and formerly taught English and courses in film study that he developed at a Catholic high school in Connecticut. Joseph and his wife Mary reside on the East Coast.

