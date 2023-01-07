Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/audio/register-radio-jan-7-2023-ief2tobx

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition
Pallbearers carry the coffin of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI before Pope Francis at the end of Benedict’s funeral Mass Thursday in St. Peter's Square.
Pallbearers carry the coffin of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI before Pope Francis at the end of Benedict’s funeral Mass Thursday in St. Peter's Square. (photo: Antonio Masiello / Getty Images)

The Funeral of Benedict XVI (Jan. 7)

Register Rome correspondent Edward Pentin and Senior Editor Jonathan Liedl share their impressions of Pope Emeritus Benedict XI’s funeral and insights into his legacy.

Jeanette De Melo Register Radio

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up