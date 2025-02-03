Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/audio/register-radio-february-1-2025-klxo9a0s

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition
Students attend an all-girls Catholic school.
Students attend an all-girls Catholic school. (photo: cheapbooks / Shutterstock)

A Global Perspective on Immigration/ Big Blessings in Catholic Education

A conflict between the US bishops’ conference and the Trump administration over immigration caught the media’s attention earlier this week but such tensions aren’t isolated to the Church in the United States or Trump policies or even the current political moment. EWTN News contributor Alberto Fernandez gives us a broader, more global perspective on the Catholic Church and issues of migration. And on a policy issue, where the US bishops and the current White House agree, President Trump expanded school choice. That decision came during Catholic Schools Week. We take a look with Register columnist Susanna Spencer at how to preserve the biggest blessings of Catholic education.

Matthew Bunson, Jeanette De Melo Register Radio

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • Subscribe and SAVE over $17!Start your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up