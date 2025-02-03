A Global Perspective on Immigration/ Big Blessings in Catholic Education

A conflict between the US bishops’ conference and the Trump administration over immigration caught the media’s attention earlier this week but such tensions aren’t isolated to the Church in the United States or Trump policies or even the current political moment. EWTN News contributor Alberto Fernandez gives us a broader, more global perspective on the Catholic Church and issues of migration. And on a policy issue, where the US bishops and the current White House agree, President Trump expanded school choice. That decision came during Catholic Schools Week. We take a look with Register columnist Susanna Spencer at how to preserve the biggest blessings of Catholic education.