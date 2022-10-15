60 Years of Vatican II (Oct. 15)

On Tuesday, Oct. 11, the Catholic Church marked the 60th anniversary of the opening of the Second Vatican Council by Pope John XXIII. To commemorate the Council and examine the mark it continues to have on the Church these 60 years later, the Register gathered a symposium of voices. Senior Editor Jonathan Liedl helped organize this effort, and theologian Larry Chapp contributed to the special edition. Both join Jeanette De Melo to discuss Vatican II’s continued relevance in this moment as well as its significance for the future of the Church.