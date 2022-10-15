Support the register

Sunlight streams through windows in the dome of St. Peter's Basilica, the site of the Second Vatican Council in 1962-1965.
60 Years of Vatican II (Oct. 15)

On Tuesday, Oct. 11, the Catholic Church marked the 60th anniversary of the opening of the Second Vatican Council by Pope John XXIII. To commemorate the Council and examine the mark it continues to have on the Church these 60 years later, the Register gathered a symposium of voices. Senior Editor Jonathan Liedl helped organize this effort, and theologian Larry Chapp contributed to the special edition. Both join Jeanette De Melo to discuss Vatican II’s continued relevance in this moment as well as its significance for the future of the Church.

Jeanette De Melo Register Radio
Pope John XXIII arrives in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, on October 11, 1962 during the opening of the first session of the Second Ecumenical Council of the Vatican, or Vatican II.

Undimming the Light of Vatican II

EDITORIAL: Distortions of its teachings threaten to obscure the impact of the Second Vatican Council; a recommitment to receiving conciliar teachings in fidelity to the Gospel is the only way forward.

The Editors Editorial

