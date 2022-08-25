Support the register

In this photo illustration, Visa cards are seen on a computer keyboard. (photo: Matt Cardy / Getty Images)

Sex Trafficking and Visa, and the Suffering Church in Nicaragua (Aug. 20)

Over the last month, the leftist regime of President Daniel Ortega has been cracking down on the Catholic Church in Nicaragua, suppressing clergy, Catholic media outlets and public worship. Last week the Vatican expressed the Holy See’s concern for the situation. The Register’s senior editor Joan Desmond brings us the story. Then Register writer Lauretta Brown reports on another crackdown, this time one that can potentially be positive: Visa and Pornhub are facing a lawsuit that could help curb the powerful porn industry’s role in child abuse and sex trafficking.

Jeanette De Melo Register Radio

