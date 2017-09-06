Edward Pentin began reporting on the Pope and the Vatican with Vatican Radio before moving on to become the Rome correspondent for the National Catholic Register. He has also reported on the Holy See and the Catholic Church for a number of other publications including Newsweek, Newsmax, Zenit, The Catholic Herald, and The Holy Land Review, a Franciscan publication specializing in the Church and the Middle East. Edward is the author of “The Rigging of a Vatican Synod? An Investigation into Alleged Manipulation at the Extraordinary Synod on the Family”, published by Ignatius Press. Follow him on Twitter @edwardpentin
One of the late Cardinal Carlo Caffarra’s last wishes — to have an international conference to examine ways to resolve the current crisis of division in the Church — will take place in Rome in early April, the Register has learned.
Details have yet to be officially released, but the conference is expected to explore the limits of papal infallibility as well as seek ways to overcome the division in the Church, exacerbated by what many see as pastoral and doctrinal confusion on key moral issues.
Sources who were close to Cardinal Caffarra up until his death last September said he had become deeply disillusioned by the crisis in the Church, especially the confusion and division caused by differing interpretations of Chapter VIII of Amoris Laetitia on the issue of giving the Eucharist to Catholics engaging in sexual relations outside marriage, such as the divorced and civilly remarried and cohabiting couples.
The archbishop emeritus of Bologna was one of the four signatories of the dubia, five questions sent to the Pope in 2016 asking for clarification of the document to ascertain whether it was in continuity with the Church’s teaching and tradition, but to which the Pope has not responded.
Concerns have further increased lately after revelations that some Church scholars are using Amoris Laetitia to find ways to soften Humanae Vitae’s teaching that reaffirmed the Church’s proscription of contraception.
Cardinal Caffarra, who helped found the then-Pontifical John Paul II Institute for Studies on Marriage and the Family in 1982, was especially concerned by reports last year of possible attempts to re-read and revise Humanae Vitae. He once said the encyclical and the interest it provoked in the Church’s teaching on marriage and family had spurred him to devote all his energies to deepen and share the Church’s teaching on marriage, family and human procreation.
The upcoming conference is expected to also debate a related subject: the limits of papal power, amid concerns that Pope Francis is leading the Church in a direction that they consider to be a departure from the faith, continuity and tradition, and that he is doing so in an authoritarian fashion and without unanimous consent of bishops.
The news of the conference comes as the archdiocese of Braga in Portugal has become the latest to release guidelines on applying Amoris Laetitia. The norms stress the importance of six months of discernment leading to conversion, with a strong emphasis on conscience and “conjugal stability” of at least five years, before admittance to the sacraments. Critics, however, say it leaves the decision ultimately to the couple and is very similar to the Kasper proposal, which subsequently was rejected by the majority of bishops at the Synods on the Family.
At the same time, Catholics in Poland have launched a campaign directed towards the country’s bishops calling on them to “protect marriage and remain true to Christ” ahead of the publication of their guidelines on Amoris Laetitia, which are expected soon.
Called Polonia Semper Fidelis, the campaign invites Catholics to put their names in support of an open letter to the president of the Polish bishops’ conference, Archbishop Stanisław Gądecki, in which they call on him to “confirm the teaching of the Church about both the indissolubility of marriage and non-admission of divorced and civilly remarried persons to Holy Communion.”
“We don’t want the interpretational confusion to spread across Poland,” the organizers say, according to the Polish Catholic website Pch24. “We want the Polish Shepherds of the Church to confirm the traditional teachings of the Church with regard to the indissolubility of marriage in an official document.”
They add that the faithful’s “strong voice can become a great support for the Polish bishops,” and show that what their bishops decide “can become a ‘spark’ which will make bishops in other countries confirm the traditional teachings of the Church.”
The Polish bishops, who took firm positions at the synods on the family in line with previous pastoral practice, reportedly planned to publish the guidelines last year, but delays have led to suspicions of internal divisions.
Some readers have asked who is organizing the conference. Some respected Church figures and laity are involved who share the concerns of the late Cardinal Caffarra, but the organizers say they prefer to wait until the official announcement to announce more details.
Vatican II, what did you do - pews are empty, churches are few.
The Church is to be IN the world without becoming PART OF the world. The world and it’s secularization, belongs to Satan. We cannot jump on board with his world. It doesn’t really matter how crazy the culture becomes in regard to ‘moral degeneration’ we cannot follow suit as the Church of Christ. We jump in with the world and we will become Satan’s yes men. A big huge part of the problem that we’ve had in the last 50 + years (since Vatican 11) is the Church’s ‘relevance’ and ‘acceptance’, and trying to be part of the world’s ‘values’. In other words, the Church has ALREADY jumped on board with the world and the current mess is exactly what you get when that happens. I really don’t understand how the Bishops cannot see this? They KNOW they are loosing ground FAST as far as Catholics that have left the Church and are leaving still IN DROVES. The pews are EMPTY!! But…...they are trying again to do the same thing they did after Vat. 11. The definition of insanity: Using the same failed tactic over and over again and expecting different results. Meanwhile, souls are being lost. Besides all this, statistics show unmistakably that the more traditional parishes and diocese are GROWING FAST!! People want the TRUTH, people don’t want to go to Mass and be bombarded by worldly coolness.
Thank you for your reliable reporting, Mr. Pentin. Do you also know who is hosting the meeting? For example, if it were not hosted by those holding to the faith handed down since Christ, could the meeting be a “show” by papal supporters, giving an appearance of listening to concerns? Might this conference also be manipulated and its organizers pretend that there is now broader support for the pope’s “new [moral] paradigm” and “new spirit” to overturn past teaching and 2000 years of Sacred Tradition? Having sufficient transparency into conference proceedings, as well as to hear from those prelates who have raised concerns at the cost of their jobs, would help the faithful grow in confidence that any “magisterial” errors could be corrected. In addition, if the conference also included discussion about the splendor and beauty offered in a marriage that is indissoluble even if it were unhappy, or in marital acts open to life and to one’s spouse, the faithful who have not been paying attention to the changes in Rome, might nevertheless grow in purity and love and faith.
Time for Vatican III. Holy Ghost guide us.
I wonder why the pope is not responding?
The archbishop emeritus of Bologna was one of the four signatories of the dubia, five questions sent to the Pope in 2016 asking for clarification of the document to ascertain whether it was in continuity with the Church’s teaching and tradition, but to which the Pope has not responded.
I do hope Raymond Arroyo’s papal posse provides on-site coverage of this event for EWTN, and may the Holy Spirit inspire our great orthodox Catholic prelates and priests in attendance to outdo themselves in defense of our Church’s timeless, fearsome, healing, beautiful, transcendent, God-given truths. May they accomplish this with unambiguous clarity and with the courage—and skill—of David facing Goliath. Cardinal Robert Sarah; the dubia Cardinals; Athanasius Schneider and all the rest of you who through the grace of God (and the help of the saints) continue to persevere during this long, long, grueling race to the finish line—we look forward to your presences there!!!
If this is true it is very good news. It is clear that Francis has very a ambitious agenda to change how the church relates to 21st century secularism. What is not clear is how much support he actually has. If there is a conference that is honestly representative of Church leadership world wide it would be great. If a conference is packed with Francis supporters and thus “hijacked” to support the Pope nothing good will come from it. This must be “hot” news - I haven’t seen a word about a conference on any Catholic sites. Thanks again to Mr. Pentin.
“their bishops decide “can become a ‘spark’ which will make bishops in other countries confirm the traditional teachings of the Church.” !!??
Why does there need to be a Spark ???
The BISHOPS of the CATHOLIC CHURCH (THE CHURCH founded by CHRIST Himself) Should be confirming Nothing But Traditional Catholicism ..... JUST LIKE CHRIST !!!
WE are Not protestants !!
THE CATHOLIC CHURCH HAS NOT CHANGED !!!
what has changed are those who are currently in authority that have a modern liberal feminist view of what they think the Church - should be -
THE CHURCH HAS NOT CHANGED no mater what the liberal girly-men Bishops tell you !
I am interested to see how this will go down with the circle of the pope’s advisors or the Holy Father. In my opinion the Church has been in a defacto schism in the United States and there is no real unity among Catholics on matters of faith and morals. One aspect of the problem is the fact that most people in many developed countries think with the mind of the culture and not the mind the Church, which is based upon divine revelation. I think Pope Francis knows and understands this. One thing I know, I am not in his shoes. I do know as an historian that making judgment about great historical events while they unfold are generally wrong. This includes, especially the history of the popes and councils.
Thank You Jesus! There is hope! The upcoming conference is expected to also debate a related subject: the limits of papal power, amid concerns that Pope Francis is leading the Church in a direction that they consider to be a departure from the faith, continuity and tradition, and that he is doing so in an authoritarian fashion and without unanimous consent of bishops.
I pray that the American bishops would follow the lead of the Polish bishops. I would sign and support them in a second.
Lets start from the beginning.Pope Benedict is forced out by the gay mafia.You cannot get the gay agenda approved with Pope Benedict around.We cannot get gay approval in the church so we will send father martin around on a soften up the sleeping Catholics tour about how homosexuality is okay and how they were abused by the church and they should get respect from the church.Then German bishops say we should approve gay blessings on homosexuals.The disguise is to say that we want to do away with contraception so sleeping Catholics get unboard .Ask yourself does a church that needs more Catholics children really want to approve contraception?We need more priest nuns and good Catholics.This is and has always been about homosexual approval as if sex is not for procreation then homosexuals move in. Got it.
Contraception acceptance is the disguise pushed by the homosexual mafia to usher in homosexual acceptance.