Watch the 2021 March For Life Here

WASHINGTON — The 48th Annual March for Life is finally upon us as thousands prepare to take part virtually this year. Tune in online using the link below on Jan. 29, 2021 to hear Tim Tebow, a two-time national champion, first-round NFL draft pick and Heisman Trophy winner give an address virtually at the rally. Tebow has been a strong defender of life with a very personal story and has always said, he'd rather be known for saving babies than the Super Bowl.

Tim Tebow

Although the streets of the nation's capital might not be as crowded this year due to the pandemic and security restrictions near the Capitol, a small crowd will take place on the streets. The 2021 March for Life will be led by students from Christendom College in Front Royal, Va., who will proudly carry the banner. Students from Immanuel Lutheran School in Alexandria, Va. will carry the flags.

Marchers will hear from retired NFL player Benjamin Watson and his wife Kirsten Watson, parents of 7, who have been working diligently to bring the pro-life message to the masses through speaking engagements, books, and most recently, producing pro-life films. His documentary, Divided Hearts of America, features former presidential candidate Ben Carson and Alveda King, the niece of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. When asked about the motivation behind the film, the former New England Patriot's tight end said, "… to unveil the truth about abortion, the laws, the history and where our country is headed."

Archbishop JosephNaumann of Kansas City, chair of the U.S. bishops’ Pro-Life Committee, will lead the opening and closing prayers, along with Cissie Graham Lynch, daughter of Franklin Graham and granddaughter of the late Rev. Billy Graham.

Every year, marchers hear from a student on the pro-life issue and this year, Elizabeth Eller, student body president at Christendom College, will address the virtual crowd.

Make sure to the follow the Register and EWTN to take part in all the virutal events kicking off today by using the link below.



