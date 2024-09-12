Tri-Cities Prep is located in Pasco, Washington. We are a small Catholic, college-prep high school with a student body of 230 students. Enrollment is at an all time high, with wait lists in our freshmen and sophomore classes. We are currently building 6 additional classrooms to make room for our growing student body. Tri-Cities Prep is celebrating its 26th year in the Tri-Cities. The role of President is instrumental in continuing the Mission of Tri-Cities Prep: College-prep academics in a faith-centered environment.

The President is the chief executive officer of Tri-Cities Prep whose primary duty is to safeguard the mission of the school which is to provide the highest quality academic instruction in a faith-centered environment. The President provides administrative leadership that supports and oversees all programs and personnel within Tri-Cities Prep to ensure that all decisions are made in support of the mission. The President is ultimately responsible for the spiritual and educational growth of the students, the spiritual and professional growth of staff, and the effective and efficient organization and operation of the school. The President maintains and strengthens the relationship with the Tri-Cities Prep community including stakeholders, donors, and Catholic Organizations. The President develops and maintains a network of relationships in the community which is vital for the development program and for general public relations. The President is the principal representative of the Board of Directors for official organizations, local entities, and the educational community. The President implements the policies of the Board of Directors. The President is responsible for the coordination of efforts in planning, development, fund-raising, financial management, and public relations. The President is appointed by and reports directly to the Board of Directors and serves as a non-voting ex-officio member of the Board of Directors.

For more information, please visit: https://tcprep.org/about-prep/employment/

For questions, please contact Jason Sweesy at:

[email protected]