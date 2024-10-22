"If you are a faithful Catholic interested in living for Jesus Christ please consider joining our team at St Mary. We strive to live out the Gospel values in our daily lives whether working or playing and instilling those values in those we serve both in the school and parish communities.

St Mary Catholic Church and School is looking for a Maintenance Manager for a multi building campus. The job duties include maintenance and custodial of buildings, parking lots, and playgrounds and maintaining stock inventory. The Maintenance Manager would be responsible for coordinating all contractors in relation to the campus maintenance including but not limited to HVAC, snow removal, roof maintenance. St Mary is a Catholic community dedicated to proclaiming the Gospel of Jesus Christ for the salvation of souls and the Glory of God."

• Performs custodial maintenance duties including dusting, mopping, finishing and buffing floors, vacuuming and shampooing carpets, emptying trash, cleaning and restocking restrooms at the church, office building, and school building

• Maintain stocked inventory

• Performs routine maintenance of custodial equipment

• Conduct periodic maintenance of equipment, filters, and lighting as needed

• Inspect and troubleshoot and/or repair equipment and systems

• Daily inspection of campus and buildings including doors and windows prior to school opening

• Maintain lawn to include: mowing, trimming, edging, raking, weed control, flower bed maintenance, fertilizing, ball field maintenance, sprinkler maintenance, keeping parking lot clean, and picking up any garbage

• Snow blowing and shoveling sidewalks

• Deice sidewalks and parking lot

• Wash windows

• Keep pews and kneelers clean and in working order

• Keep janitor’s closets, basement, and storage areas clean and organized, launder cleaning rags

• Keep hall kitchen and equipment clean

• Minor painting

• Deep clean of school in summer

• Cleaning gym floor on a weekly basis

• Wiping down student desk surfaces weekly

• Attend meetings : Staff meetings, parish facilities meetings, and others as necessary

• Coordinate with sub-contractors (getting prior approval from the Pastor) : This includes but is not limited to: snow removal, pest/weed control, HVAC quarterly maintenance

• Obtain bids for projects, major repairs, or equipment replacement

• Use of power equipment

• Moving equipment and materials throughout the facility as needed

• Communicate maintenance and repair issues to the Pastor or Principal

• Maintain door and camera security equipment

Please send inquiries and resumes to:

[email protected]

and

[email protected]