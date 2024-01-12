My Favorite Story: A Catholic Revival Is Underway, in More Ways Than One

To our nation, the gift of a Eucharistic Revival has been given.

Maybe it is because I’m not an American that I see the United States through a different lens. This is even more so when it comes to matters pertaining to the Catholic faith and the U.S.

Catholics in the U.S. are, in my experience, unaware of how important their witness is to the rest of the Catholic world, particularly the other English-speaking parts of that world. My own faith journey has been, and continues to be, influenced by people, events and initiatives from the U.S.

And at this moment in time, there appears to be something afoot in the United States, something profoundly Catholic.

It started with the pro-life victory when the Supreme Court’s ruled in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization and sent shockwaves not just through the U.S. but around the world.

But there were other recent events, as odd as they were intriguing. Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster came back from the grave — quite literally — and, in so doing, hit the headlines across the world. The news media reported on how crowds flocked to see her well-preserved body.

In former times, one might have anticipated such scenes in Catholic countries, but that such displays were occurring in the U.S. in the year 2023 is a wonder to behold. It’s a reminder to all that, in spite of everything, America remains a religious country.

And, now, to that nation, the gift of a Eucharistic Revival has been given. This Revival will manifest itself when thousands converge at the center of the continent, as the National Eucharistic Congress gets underway in Indianapolis, July 17-21, 2024.

As I said, something is afoot, something is stirring, and we — whether American or not — await with interest the next act.