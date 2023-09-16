Churches on Campus

“Dear friends, I am very happy to see that you are a lively academic community … where the Gospel is not mere decoration but an inspiration for your individual and collective efforts. I know that your lives are busy, between study, friends, community service, civil and political responsibilities, care for our common home, artistic activities, and so on,” Pope Francis said in his address to college students Aug. 3 in Lisbon, Portugal. “As you acquire knowledge and academic expertise, you will grow as a person, in self-knowledge and in the ability to discern the path of your future.”

Catholic students studying at secular universities do so anchored by their faith that is nourished at their Newman Centers, named after St. John Henry Newman, the great English intellect.

College is indeed a time to grow closer to Christ.