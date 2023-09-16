Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/features/churches-on-campus

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Churches on Campus

Where Students Worship at Secular Schools

Clockwise from top left: The exterior of St. Isidore Church in Manhattan, Kansas, beckons the faithful college-age flock at Kansas State University. Students adore Christ at St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Lincoln, Nebraska, which serves the Husker Catholic community at the University of Nebraska. St. John’s Catholic Chapel, filled with stained glass, in Champaign, Illinois, serves the Catholic Illini attending the University of Illinois’ flagship campus; and Aggie Catholics gather in front of St. Mary Church, newly dedicated in July, in College Station, Texas, at Texas A&M.
Clockwise from top left: The exterior of St. Isidore Church in Manhattan, Kansas, beckons the faithful college-age flock at Kansas State University. Students adore Christ at St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Lincoln, Nebraska, which serves the Husker Catholic community at the University of Nebraska. St. John’s Catholic Chapel, filled with stained glass, in Champaign, Illinois, serves the Catholic Illini attending the University of Illinois’ flagship campus; and Aggie Catholics gather in front of St. Mary Church, newly dedicated in July, in College Station, Texas, at Texas A&M. (photo: Courtesy of the Newman Centers and Clark Architects)
The Editors College Guide

“Dear friends, I am very happy to see that you are a lively academic community … where the Gospel is not mere decoration but an inspiration for your individual and collective efforts. I know that your lives are busy, between study, friends, community service, civil and political responsibilities, care for our common home, artistic activities, and so on,” Pope Francis said in his address to college students Aug. 3 in Lisbon, Portugal. “As you acquire knowledge and academic expertise, you will grow as a person, in self-knowledge and in the ability to discern the path of your future.”

Catholic students studying at secular universities do so anchored by their faith that is nourished at their Newman Centers, named after St. John Henry Newman, the great English intellect.

College is indeed a time to grow closer to Christ.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up