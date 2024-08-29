What Christ Taught Us in the Garden of Gethsemane

“In this drama of Jesus’ agony, of the anguish of death, of the opposition between the human will not to die and the divine will which offers itself to death, in this drama of Gethsemane the whole human drama is played out, the drama of our redemption.”





The Garden of Gethsemane, just east of Jerusalem’s Temple Mount, is the site of several events of great importance — and a theater in which intensely dramatic lessons have been taught to humanity.

The name “Gethsemane” (gath shemani), meaning “oil press” in Hebrew, suggests the presence of an olive grove. It is not unusual for modern trees to grow out of the stumps of old olive trees, which means the olive trees that have been venerated by pilgrims for centuries (and still stand on the site today) may be rooted in those that were alive during the time of Christ.

Under the canopy of these ancient trees, Jesus told his disciples to “watch and pray” that they may not “undergo the test,” “for the spirit is willing but the flesh is weak.” Turning to three apostles — Peter, James and John — who had accompanied him into the garden, he exclaimed, “My soul is sad, even unto death!” (Matthew 26:38-39).

Here, Jesus seemed more vulnerable to his humanity than usual, thereby causing the three great distress. Then Jesus cried out, “Abba Father, all things are possible to you. Remove this cup from me, yet not what I will but what you will” (Mark 14:36).

Was this a conflict of two wills? Given his choice by himself, Christ would have rejected the cup of suffering. But there was a higher, more difficult choice that needed to be made, for the redemption of mankind was at stake.

We often find ourselves in a situation that requires the more difficult choice. During such times, we may take inspiration from Christ’s ordeal in the Garden of Gethsemane. Christ realized that the more difficult choice needed to be made. He could not disobey the will of the Father. He could not spurn the needs of humanity.

The sins of mankind flashed through his mind. “And falling down into an agony he prayed the more earnestly. And his sweat became as drops of blood running down upon the ground” (Luke 22:44). The agony was prolonged and of an intensity that no mere mortal can begin to fathom.

Jesus led his three tired witnesses back to where the other eight were resting. This time, he was in a different mood: “Sleep on now, and take your rest! It is enough; the hour has come. Behold, the Son of Man is betrayed into the hands of sinners. Rise, let us go. Behold, he who will betray me is at hand” (Matthew 45:46). The betrayer, of course, was Judas, accompanied by a large cohort with swords and clubs. They were sent from the chief priests and elders to capture Jesus. “Whomever I kiss,” said Judas, “that is he. Lay hold of him.”

Peter, in an impetuous act, drew his sword and struck the servant of the high priest, slicing off his right ear. John identifies the victim as Malchus (John 18:10). Jesus healed the man’s wounded ear by a simple touch of the hand (Luke 22:51). It would be his final miracle. Venerable Fulton Sheen remarked that “as a swordsman, Peter proved to be an excellent fisherman” — suggesting that Peter aimed to slay the servant. But Jesus admonished the apostle who would become the “rock,” the Church’s first pope, by telling Peter to “put back thy sword into its place, for all those who take the sword will perish by the sword.”

“The Pope? And how many divisions has the Pope?” It was madness, in the mind of Joseph Stalin, to think that unarmed followers of the Pope could defeat an armed battalion of soldiers. But, as Christ reminded Peter, he could have summoned more than 12 legions of angels to fight on his behalf (Matthew 26:53).

Therefore, the kind of victory Christ had in mind would be achieved not by power but by love. And Peter understood. In the words of St. John Paul II:

“He understood up to his last breath that neither he nor his brothers could fight with the sword; because the kingdom to which he had been called had to be won with the power of love, and with the power of truth, and only in this way.”

Indeed, to the practical mind, victory belongs to the most powerful. The message that Christ brings into the world seems unrealistic, yet history bears out its truth. We are hesitant, even skeptical, because we underestimate the power of love. God is all-powerful, and his motive for creation is love. The power of love is the instrument through which his love is expressed. And it is through love that Christians flourish.

In the Garden of Gethsemane, Jesus teaches the essential lessons of life: the importance of prayer, the need for sacrifice, the redeeming value of suffering, and love for others. If we enter with him spiritually into this garden, we will never be the same.