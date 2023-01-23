Watch the March for Life in a 30-Second Video

Watch the entire march in the same time it takes to say two Our Fathers.

The official March for Life account released a 30-second time-lapse video showing the massive crowd making its way toward the U.S. Capitol in the first post-Roe March for Life on Friday, Jan. 20.

Check out the timelapse of the first March for Life in a #PostRoeAmerica! pic.twitter.com/SV0ZXLxq9b — March for Life (@March_for_Life) January 20, 2023





As is evident from the video, the turnout for this historic event was huge. However, an official estimate of the crowd size has not been given.

A photo taken from the rally stage at the march also shows an impressive crowd getting ready to march in defense of the unborn.

This year’s theme was “Next Steps: Marching Into a post-Roe America,” which emphasized the need to continue to fight for legislation at the state and federal levels that protects the unborn, despite the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

“While the march began as a response to Roe, we don’t end now that Roe is done. The human-rights abuse of abortion is far from over,” Jeanne Mancini, president of the March for Life, said in a tweet from the group’s official account. “We will continue to march until the human-rights abuse of abortion is a thing of the past.”

The March for Life also included powerful speeches from NFL coach Tony Dungy; Sister of Life Mary Casey and her twin sister, Casey Gunning, who has Down syndrome; and actor Jonathan Roumie from The Chosen. Watch the videos of each speech below: