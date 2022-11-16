US Bishops Advance 3 Women ‘Transformed by God’s Love’ Toward Sainthood

The USCCB supports advancing on the local level the causes of beatification and canonization for Servants of God Cora Louise Evans, Michelle Duppong and Mother Margaret Mary Healy-Murphy.

The U.S. Catholic bishops voted to advance the causes for sainthood for three American women on Wednesday: a mother and Catholic convert considered to be a mystic, a young campus missionary who struggled with cancer, and a religious sister who ministered to the poor and to the African American community.

During their fall general assembly in Baltimore, the U.S. bishops supported advancing on the local level the causes of beatification and canonization for Servants of God Cora Louise Evans, Michelle Duppong and Mother Margaret Mary Healy-Murphy.

“Today we are blessed to hear about three women, each of whom followed unique paths,” Archbishop Jerome Listecki of Milwaukee, chair of the U.S. bishops’ Committee on Canonical Affairs and Church Governance, told his fellow bishops.

He added: “But each used their individual gifts to serve others — sometimes during great suffering and adversity — but who allowed themselves to be transformed by the love of God and which moved them to share the Lord’s joy and peace through the ordinary circumstances of their lives.”

Under Church law, diocesan bishops promoting a sainthood cause must consult with the regional bishops before the cause can advance.

“We are not being asked to approve the causes,” Archbishop Listecki clarified. “We are invited to offer any observations related to a cause’s advancement in view of the social, religious and even political significance.”

Learn their stories below: