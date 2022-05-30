Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/cna/us-archbishops-gomez-and-cordileone-congratulate-san-diego-bishop-mcelroy-on-his-forthcoming-elevation-to-cardinal

US Archbishops Gomez and Cordileone Congratulate San Diego Bishop McElroy on His Forthcoming Elevation to Cardinal

Pope Francis will create 21 cardinals at a consistory to be held Aug. 27.

Birettas and rings for new cardinals are displayed in St. Peter's Basilica on Nov. 28, 2020. (photo: Divisione Produzione Fotografica / Vatican Media via CNA)
CNA Staff Nation

Archbishops José Gomez of Los Angeles and Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco both welcomed the announcement Sunday that Bishop Robert McElroy of San Diego is to become a cardinal.

“By naming Bishop Robert McElroy as a cardinal, Pope Francis has shown his pastoral care for the Church in the United States. I have known and have had the privilege of working with Cardinal-designate McElroy for many years,” Archbishop Gomez said May 29.

“As brother bishops, we’ve worked together on many issues and initiatives in service to the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, as well as the California Catholic Conference. His strong faith and the pastoral concern for the faithful he has shown in his diocese will serve the global Church well. Please join me in praying for the continued ministry of Bishop McElroy.”

Archbishop Cordileone noted that Bishop McElroy “is a native San Franciscan” and said, “We send congratulations to Cardinal-elect McElroy.”

Pope Francis announced he will create 21 cardinals at a consistory to be held Aug. 27. Of the 21, 16 will be cardinal-electors.

Bishop McElroy, 68, was ordained a priest of the Archdiocese of San Francisco in 1980. He was appointed auxiliary bishop of the same see, and consecrated, in 2010. He has been bishop of San Diego since 2015.

