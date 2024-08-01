This is Pope Francis’ Prayer Intention for the Month of August

Pope Francis’ prayer intention for the month of August is for political leaders.

“Today, politics doesn’t have a very good reputation: corruption, scandals, and distance from people’s day-to-day lives,” Pope Francis said in a video released July 30.

“But can we move ahead toward universal fraternity without good politics? No,” he continued. “As Paul VI said, politics is one of the highest forms of charity because it seeks the common good.”

“I’m talking about POLITICS with all capital letters, not politicking. I’m talking about politics that listens to what is really going on, that’s at the service of the poor, not the kind that’s holed up in huge buildings with large hallways.”

The Holy Father explained that he’s speaking about the politics “that’s concerned about the unemployed and knows full well how sad a Sunday can be when Monday is just one more day not being able to work. If we look at it this way, politics is much more noble than it appears.”

Pope Francis encouraged the faithful to “be grateful for the many politicians who carry out their duties with a will to serve, not of power, who put all their efforts toward the common good.”

He concluded with a prayer: “Let us pray that political leaders be at the service of their own people, working for integral human development and the common good, taking care of those who have lost their jobs and giving priority to the poorest.”

Pope Francis’ prayer video is promoted by the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network, which raises awareness of monthly papal prayer intentions.