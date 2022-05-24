Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/cna/texas-school-shooting

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Updated: At Least 19 Children Killed in Texas Shooting at Elementary School

A gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, about 90 miles west of San Antonio, on Tuesday.

Emergency personnel gather near Robb Elementary School following a deadly shooting that killed at least 19 students on May 24 in Uvalde, Texas.
Emergency personnel gather near Robb Elementary School following a deadly shooting that killed at least 19 students on May 24 in Uvalde, Texas. (photo: Dario Lopez-Mills / AP photo)
CNA Staff Nation

A gunman killed at least 19 students and several adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, about 90 miles west of San Antonio, on Tuesday.

“The Lord is near to the brokenhearted,” President Joe Biden said, quoting Psalm 34:19, in an address to the nation on Tuesday evening, requesting prayers for the victims and families.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said May 24 the shooter, a local 18-year-old, has died, believed to have been killed by responding law enforcement. He identified the attacker as Salvador Ramos, saying he was armed with a handgun and possibly a rifle.

The governor added, “It is believed that two responding offers were struck by rounds, but have no serious injuries.”

More students and staff are being treated in nearby hospitals.

The incident is believed to be the worst school shooting since the 2012 attack at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, in which in the attacker killed 26.

Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller of San Antonio tweeted, “God have mercy on our children, their families, their communities. Darkness is dense with one more shooting in our country. Let us help one another to spark light and warmth. May we keep each other in company. Prayers are  needed.”


Bishop Michael Olson of Fort Worth, Texas, has tweeted, “Let us pray for the families of these children killed or traumatized by this evil action and let us take serious steps forward in protecting vulnerable life and promoting justices for the safety of our children.” 

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops offered the following statement from its spokeswoman, Chieko Noguchi, director of public affairs, on Tuesday:

“There have been too many school shootings,  too much killing of the innocent. Our Catholic faith calls us to pray for those who have died and to bind the wounds of others, and we join  our prayers along with the community in Uvalde and Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller. As we do so, each of us also needs to search our souls for ways that we  can do more to understand this epidemic of evil and violence and implore our elected officials to help us take action.”

This is a developing story and will be updated. Register staff added to this report.

Ivan Aivazovsky, “Walking on Water,” ca. 1890

10 Scripture Verses to Strengthen You in Hardship

“The witness of Scripture is unanimous that the solicitude of divine providence is concrete and immediate; God cares for all, from the least things to the great events of the world and its history. The sacred books powerfully affirm God's absolute sovereignty over the course of events …” (CCC 303)

Marge Fenelon Blogs
Ivan Aivazovsky, “Walking on Water,” ca. 1890

10 Scripture Verses to Strengthen You in Hardship

“The witness of Scripture is unanimous that the solicitude of divine providence is concrete and immediate; God cares for all, from the least things to the great events of the world and its history. The sacred books powerfully affirm God's absolute sovereignty over the course of events …” (CCC 303)

Marge Fenelon Blogs
Horace Vernet, “The Angel of Death,” 1851

Don’t Wait to Cram for Your ‘Final Exam’

“Each man receives his eternal retribution in his immortal soul at the very moment of his death, in a particular judgment that refers his life to Christ: either entrance into the blessedness of heaven — through a purification or immediately — or immediate and everlasting damnation.” (CCC 1022)

Derek Rotty Blogs

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up