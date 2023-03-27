Support the register

National Catholic Register News

Nashville Police Take Out Shooter Who Killed 3 Students and 3 Staff Members at Christian School

The shooting happened at Covenant School, a private Christian school for students in preschool through sixth grade.

School buses with children arrive at Woodmont Baptist Church to be reunited with their families after a mass shooting at Covenant School on March 27 in Nashville, Tennessee.
School buses with children arrive at Woodmont Baptist Church to be reunited with their families after a mass shooting at Covenant School on March 27 in Nashville, Tennessee. (photo: Seth Herald / Getty Images)
Tyler Arnold Nation

Nashville police fatally shot a school shooter on Monday after the suspect killed three students and three adult staff members at Covenant School, a private Christian school for students in preschool through sixth grade. 

According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department (MNPD), the 28-year-old shooter “was transgender.” The police department believes the shooter is a former student but is still gathering information. 

“Two MNPD officers who entered the building and went to the sounds of gunfire engaged the shooter on the second floor and fatally shot her,” MNPD announced in a tweet.

Police received calls about the shooter Monday shortly after 10am. The six patients were taken to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital and Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead on arrival, according to The Associated Press. 

Students who survived the attack were bused to Woodmont Baptist Church, where they could reunite with their parents. 

Nashville Mayor John Cooper tweeted his condolences to the families affected by the school shooting. 

“In a tragic morning, Nashville joined the dreaded, long list of communities to experience a school shooting,” Cooper said. “My heart goes out to the families of the victims. Our entire city stands with you. As facts continue to emerge, I thank our first responders and medical professionals.”

This is a developing story and has been updated.

