Synod on Synodality: Read the Full List of Delegates
The delegates are made up of representatives selected by bishops’ conferences and Eastern Catholic Churches, leaders in the Roman Curia, and 120 delegates personally selected by Pope Francis.
The Vatican has published the names of those participating in the upcoming Synod on Synodality assembly in October, including laypeople who will be full voting delegates at a Catholic Church synod for the first time.
The delegates are made up of representatives selected by bishops’ conferences and Eastern Catholic Churches, leaders in the Roman Curia, and 120 delegates personally selected by Pope Francis.
In total, 363 people will be able to vote in the 16th Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops, according to statistics released by the Holy See Press Office on July 7. Among them, 54 of the voting delegates are women.
In addition to the voting members, 75 other participants have been invited to the synod assembly to act as facilitators, experts or spiritual assistants.
Here is full list of participants:
President
Pope Francis
General Secretary
Cardinal Mario Grech of Malta
President’s Delegates
His Beatitude Ibrahim Isaac Sedrak, Patriarch of Alexandria, head of the Synod of The Coptic Catholic Church, Egypt.
Cardinal Carlos Aguiar Retes, Archbishop of Mexico City, Mexico
Archbishop Gerardo Cabrera Herrera, O.F.M., of Guayaquil, Ecuador
Archbishop Timothy John Costelloe, S.D.B., of Perth, Australia
Bishop Daniel Ernest Flores of Brownsville, Texas, USA
Bishop Lúcio Andrice Muandula of Xai-Xai, Mozambique
Father Giuseppe Bonfrate (Italy)
Sister Maria De Los Dolores Palencia, C.S.J., Mexico
Momoko Nishimura, S.E.M.D. (Japan)
General Relator
Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, S.J., Archbishop of Luxembourg
Special Secretaries
Father Giacomo Costa, S.J., Italy, president of Fondazione Culturale San Fedele of Milan, national spiritual companion of the Italian Christian Workers Associations
Father Riccardo Battocchio, Italy, Rector of the Almo Collegio Capranica, president of the Italian Theological Association
Commission for Information
President: Paolo Ruffini, Prefect of the Dicastery for Communication, Vatican City
Secretary: Sheila Leocádia Pires, communications officer, Southern African Catholic Bishops’ Conference (SACBC), Mozambique
From the Eastern Catholic Churches
His Beatitude Ibrahim Isaac Sedrak, Coptic Church Patriarch of Alexandria, head of the Synod of the Coptic Catholic Church
His Beatitude Youssef Absi, patriarch of Antioch of the Greek-Melkites, head of the Synod of the Greek Melkite Catholic Church
His Beatitude Ignace Youssef Iii Younan, Patriarch of Antioch of the Syrians, head of the Synod of the Syrian Catholic Church
Cardinal Béchara Boutros Raï, O.M.M., Patriarch of Antioch of the Maronites, head of the Synod of the Maronite Church
Bishop Mounir Khairallah of Batrun of the Maronites
Cardinal Louis Raphaël I Sako, Patriarch of Babylon of the Chaldeans, head of the Synod of the Chaldean Church
His Beatitude Raphaël Bedros XXI Minassian, I.C.P.B., Patriarch of Cilicia of Armenians, head of the Synod of the Armenian Catholic Church
His Beatitude Sviatoslav Shevchuk, Major Archbishop of Kyiv-Halyc, Kyiv, head of the Synod of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church
Bishop Teodor Martynyuk, M.S.U., Titular Bishop of Mopta, auxiliary bishop of Ternopil-Zboriv
Monsignor Bohdan Dzyurakh, C.SS.R., Apostolic Exarch of Germany and Scandinavia, Titular Bishop of Vagada
Cardinal George Alencherry, Major Archbishop of Ernakulam-Angamaly, head of the Synod of the Syro-Malabar Church
Metropolitan Archbishop Andrews Thazhath of Trichur, president of the Catholic bishops' conference of India
Archbishop Joseph Pamplany of Tellicherry, India
His Beatitude Cardinal Baselios Cleemis Thottunkal, head of the Synod of the Syro-Malankara Church
Bishop Cristian Dumitru Crişan, Titular Bishop of Abula, Auxiliary Bishop of Fagaras Si Alba Iulia Dei Romanians
Cardinal Berhaneyesus Demerew Souraphiel, Metropolitan Archbishop of Addis Abeba, president of the Ethiopian and Eritrean bishops’ conference, president of the Council of the Ethiopian Church
Metropolitan Archbishop William Charles Skurla of the Byzantine Archeparchy of Pittsburgh, president of the Council of the Ruthenian Church
Bishop Milan Lach, S.J., auxiliary bishop of Bratislava, Slovakia
Metropolitan Archbishop Menghesteab Tesfamariam of Asmara, president of the Council of the Eritrean Church
Metropolitan Archbishop Fülöp Kocsis of Hajdúdorog for the Byzantine Catholics, president of the Council of the Hungarian Church
Episcopal Conferences Africa
Northern Africa (CERNA)
Cardinal Cristóbal López Romero, S.D.B., Archbishop of Rabat, Morocco
Angola and Sao Tome
Bishop Joaquim Nhanganga Tyombe of of Uíje, Angola
Benin
Archbishop Coffi Roger Anoumou, Bishop of Lokossa
Botswana, South Africa, and Eswatini
Archbishop Anton Dabula Mpako, Archbishop of Pretoria, Military Ordinary of South Africa
Burkina Faso and Niger
Archbishop Gabriel Sayaogo of Koupéla, Burkina Faso
Burundi
Archbishop Georges Bizimana, Bishop of Ngozi
Cameroon
Archbishop Emmanuel Dassi Youfang of Bafia
Bishop Philippe Alain Mbarga, of Ebolowa
Chad
Bishop Nicolas Nadji Bab of Laï
Republic of Congo
Bishop Ildevert Mathurin Mouanga of Kinkala
Democratic Republic of Congo
Archbishop Marcel Utembi Tapa of Kisangani
Bishop Pierre-Célestin Tshitoko Mamba of Luebo
Côte D'ivoire (Ivory Coast)
Archbishop Marcellin Kouadio Yao of Daloa
Ethiopia
Archbishop Markos Ghebremedhin, C.M., Apostolic Vicar of Jimma-Bonga, Titular Bishop of Gummi of Proconsulari
Gabon
Archbishop Jean-Patrick Iba-Ba of Libreville
Gambia and Sierra Leone
Archbishop Edward Tamba Charles of Freetown, Sierra Leone
Ghana
Bishop Emmanuel Kofi Fianu, S.V.D., of Ho
Archbishop Gabriel Charles Palmer-Buckle of Cape Coast
Guinea
Archbishop Vincent Coulibaly, of Conarkry
Equatorial Guinea
Bishop Juan Domingo-Beka Esono Ayang, C.M.F., of Mongomo, president of the Episcopal Conference
Kenya
Archbishop Martin Kivuva Musonde of Mombasa, president of the Episcopal Conference
Archbishop Anthony Muheria of Nyeri
Lesotho
Bishop John Joale Tlhomola, S.C.P., of Mohale's Hoek
Liberia
Bishop Anthony Fallah Borwah of Gbarnga
Madagascar
Auxiliary Bishop Jean Pascal Andriantsoavina of Antananavarivo, Titular Bishop of Zallata
Malawi
Archbishop George Desmond Tambala, O.C.D., of Lilongwe, Apostolic Administrator of Zomba
Mali
Bishop Hassa Florent Koné of San
Mozambique
Archbishop Inácio Saure, I.M.C., of Nampula
Namibia
Archbishop Liborius Ndumbukuti Nashenda, O.M.I., of Windhoek
Nigeria
Bishop Donatus Aihmiosion Ogun, O.S.A., of Uromi
Archbishop Ignatius Ayau Kaigama of Abuja
Archbishop Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji of Owerri
Indian Ocean (CEDOI)
Bishop Alain Harel of Port Victoria
Central African Republic
Bishop Nestor-Désiré Nongo-Aziagbia, S.M.A., of Bossangoa
Rwanda
Bishop Edouard Sinayobye of Cyangugu
Senegal, Mauritania, Cape Verde, and Guinea-Bissau
Bishop Ildo Augusto Dos Santos Lopes Fortes of Mindelo, Cape Verde
Sudan
Archbishop Stephen Ameyu Martin Mulla of Juba, South Sudan
Tanzania
Archbishop Jude Thaddaeus Ruwa'ichi, O.F.M. Cap., of Dar-Es-Salaam
Bishop Flavian Kassala of Geita
Togo
Bishop Dominique Banlène Guigbile of Dapaong
Uganda
Bishop Sanctus Lino Wanok of Lira
Zambia
Archbishop Ignatius Chama of Kasama
Zimbabwe
Bishop Raphael Macebo Mabuza Ncube of Hwange
Americas
Antilles
Archbishop Charles Jason Gordon of Porto of Spain
Argentina
Bishop Óscar Vicente Ojea of San Isidro
Archbishop Marcelo Daniel Colombo of Mendoza
Archbishop Carlos Alfonso Azpiroz Costa, O.P. of Bahía Blanca
Bolivia
Bishop Pedro Luis Fuentes Valencia, C.P., of La Paz, Titular Bishop of Temuniana
Brazil
Archbishop Emeritus Geraldo Lyrio Rocha of Mariana
Bishop Joel Portella Amado of São Sebastião do Rio De Janeiro, Titular Bishop of Carmeiano
Bishop Pedro Carlos Cipollini of Santo André
Archbishop Leonardo Ulrich Steiner, O.F.M., of Manaus
Bishop Dirceu De Oliveira Medeiros of Camaçari
Canada
Bishop Marc Pelchat of Québec, Titular Bishop of Lambesi
Bishop Raymond Poisson of Saint-Jérôme-Mont-Laurier
Archbishop John Michael Miller, C.S.B., of Vancouver
Bishop William Terrence Mcgrattan of Calgary
Chile
Archbishop Luis Fernando Ramos Pérez of Puerto Montt
Bishop Carlos Alberto Godoy Labraña of Santiago de Chile, Titular Bishop of Pudenziana
Colombia
Archbishop Luis José Rueda Aparicio of Bogotá
Archbishop Ricardo Antonio Tobón Restrepo of Medellín
Archbishop José Miguel Gómez Rodríguez of Manizales
Costa Rica
Bishop Javier Gerardo Román Arias of Limón
Cuba
Bishop Marcos Pirán of Holguín, Titular Bishop of Boseta
Ecuador
Archbishop Luis Gerardo Cabrera Herrera, O.F.M., of Guayaquil
Bishop David Israel De La Torre Altamirano, Ss.Cc., of Quito, Titular Bishop of Bagai
El Salvador
Bishop William Ernesto Iraheta Rivera of Santiago De María
Guatemala
Bishop Juan Manuel Cuá Ajacúm of Los Altos, Titular Bishop of Rosella
Haiti
Archbishop Launay Saturné of Cap-Haïtie, president of the Episcopal Conference
Honduras
Archbishop José Vicente Nácher Tatay, C.M., of Tegucigalpa
Mexico
Bishop Gerardo Díaz Vázquez of Tacámbaro
Bishop Oscar Efraín Tamez Villarreal of Ciudad Victoria
Archbishop Faustino Armendáriz Jiménez of Durango
Bishop Adolfo Miguel Castaño Fonseca of Azcapotzalco
Nicaragua
Bishop Sócrates René Sándigo Jirón of León
Panama
Bishop Edgardo Cedeño Muñoz, S.V.D. of Penonomé
Paraguay
Bishop Miguel Ángel Cabello Almada of Concepción En Paraguay
Peru
Archbishop Héctor Miguel Cabrejos Vidarte, O.F.M., of Trujillo
Bishop Edinson Edgardo Farfán Córdova, O.S.A., Bishop Prelate of Chuquibambilla
Cardinal Archbishop Pedro Ricardo Barreto Jimeno, S.J., of Huancayo
Puerto Rico
Bishop Rubén Antonio González Medina, C.M.F., of Ponce
Dominican Republic
Bishop Ramón Alfredo De La Cruz Baldera of San Francisco De Macorís
United States of America
Bishop Timothy Broglio, Military Ordinary of the United States of America
Bishop Daniel Ernest Flores of Brownsville, Texas
Bishop Robert Emmet Barron of Winona-Rochester, Minnesota
Bishop Kevin Carl Rhoades of Fort Wayne-South Bend, Indiana
Cardinal Timothy Michael Dolan, Archbishop of New York
Uruguay
Bishop Milton Luis Tróccoli Cebedio of Maldonado-Punta Del Este-Minas
Venezuela
Bishop Juan Carlos Bravo Salazar of Petare
Archbishop José Luis Azuaje Ayala of Maracaibo
Asia
Central Asia
Cardinal Giorgio Marengo, I.M.C., Apostolic Prefect of Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia
Bangladesh
Archbishop Bejoy Nicephorus D'cruze, O.M.I., of Dhaka
China (Chinese Regional Bishops' Conference)
Bishop Norbert Pu of Kiayi, Taiwan
Korea
Archbishop Peter Chung Soon-Taick, O.C.D., of Seoul
Philippines
Bishop Pablo Virgilio S. David of Kalookan
Cardinal Archbishop Jose F. Advincula of Manila
Bishop Mylo Hubert C. Vergara of Pasig
Japan
Archbishop Tarcisio Isao Kikuchi, S.V.D., of Tokyo
India (CCBI)
Cardinal Filipe Neri António Sebastião Do Rosário Ferrão, Archbishop of Goa and Damão
Archbishop George Antonysamy of Madras and Mylapore
Bishop Alex Joseph Vadakumthala of Kannur
Cardinal Anthony Poola, Archbishop of Hyderabad
Indonesia
Bishop Antonius Subianto Bunjamin, O.S.C., of Bandung
Bishop Adrianus Sunarko, O.F.M., of Pangkalpinang
Iran
Archbishop Dominique Mathieu, O.F.M. Conv., of Tehran-Ispahan of the Latins
Laos and Cambodia
Father Enrique Figaredo Alvargonzalez, S.J., Apostolic Prefect of Battambang, Cambodia
Malaysia-Singapore-Brunei
Cardinal William Seng Chye Goh, Archbishop of Singapore
Myanmar
Bishop John Saw Yaw Han of Kengtung
Arab countries
Monsignor Paolo Martinelli, O.F.M. Cap., Apostolic Vicar of South Arabia
Pakistan
Monsignor Khalid Rehmat, O.F.M. Cap., Apostolic Vicar of Quetta
Sri Lanka
Bishop Raymond Kingsley Wickramasinghe of Galle
Thailand
Cardinal Francis Xavier Kriengsak Kovithavanij, Archbishop of Bangkok
East Timor
Cardinal Virgilio Do Carmo Da Silva, S.D.B., Archbishop of Díli
Vietnam
Bishop Joseph Đo Manh Hùng of Phan Thiêt
Bishop Louis Nguyên Anh Tuán of Hà Tinh
Europe
Albania
Archbishop Arjan Dodaj, F.D.C., of Tiranë-Durrës
Austria
Archbishop Franz Lackner, O.F.M., of Salzburg
Belgium
Bishop Koenraad Vanhoutte of Mechelen-Brussels, Titular Bishop of Tagora
Belarus
Bishop Aliaksandr Yasheuski, S.D.B., of Minsk-Mohilev, Titular Bishop of Fornos Major
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Bishop Marko Semren, O.F.M., of Banja Luka, Titular Bishop of Abaradira
Bulgaria
Bishop Strahil Veselinov Kavalenov of Nicopolis
The Czech Republic
Bishop Zdenek Wasserbauer of Praha, Titular Bishop of Butrint
International Episcopal Conference of Sts. Cyril and Methodius
Archbishop Ladislav Nemet, S.V.D., of Beograd, Serbia, president of the Episcopal Conference
Croatia
Bishop Ivan Ćurić, Auxiliary of Ðakovo-Osijek, Titular Bishop of Tela
Russian Federation
Archbishop Paolo Pezzi, F.S.C.B., of Mother of God in Moscow
France
Bishop Alexandre Joly of Troyes
Bishop Jean-Marc Eychenne of Grenoble-Vienne
Bishop Matthieu Rougé of Nanterre
Bishop Benoît Bertrand of Mende
Germany
Bishop Georg Bätzing of Limburg
Bishop Bertram Johannes Meier of Augsburg
Bishop Franz-Josef Overbeck of Essen, Military Ordinary for the Federal Republic of Germany
Great Britain (England & Wales)
Archbishop John Wilson of Southwark
Bishop Marcus Stock of Leeds
Great Britain (Scotland)
Bishop Brian Mcgee of Argyll and the Isles
Greece
Archbishop Georgios Altouvas of Corfu, Zakynthos, and Kefalonia
Ireland
Bishop Brendan Leahy of Limerick
Bishop Alexander Aloysius McGuckian, S.J., of Raphoe
Italy
Archbishop Roberto Repole of Turin, Bishop of Susa
Bishop Franco Giulio Brambilla of Novara
Archbishop Bruno Forte of Chieti-Vasto
Archbishop Domenico Battaglia of Naples
Archbishop Mario Enrico Delpini of Milan
Latvia
Archbishop Zbigņev Stankevičs of Riga
Lithuania
Bishop Algirdas Jurevičius of Telšiai
Malta
Archbishop Charles Jude Scicluna of Malta
Netherlands
Bishop Theodorus Cornelis Maria Hoogenboom of Utrecht, Titular Bishop of Bistue
Poland
Archbishop Stanisław Gądecki of Poznań
Archbishop Adrian Józef Galbas, S.A.C., Coadjutor Archbishop of Katowice
Archbishop Marek Jędraszewski of Kraków
Portugal
Bishop Virgílio do Nascimento Antunes of Coimbra
Bishop José Ornelas Carvalho, S.C.I., of Leiria-Fátima
Romania
Archbishop Gergely Kovács of Alba Iulia, Apostolic Administrator, Ad Nutum Sanctæ Sedis of the Ordinariate for Catholics of the Armenian Rite residing in Romania
Scandinavia
Bishop Czeslaw Kozon of København, Denmark
Slovakia
Bishop Marek Forgáč of Košice, Titular Bishop of Seleuciana
Slovenia
Bishop Maksimilijan Matjaž of Celje
Spain
Archbishop Vicente Jiménez Zamora, Archbishop Emeritus of Zaragoza
Archbishop Luis Javier Argüello García of Valladolid
Bishop Francisco Simón Conesa Ferrer of Solsona
Switzerland
Bishop Felix Gmür of Basel
Turkey
Bishop Massimiliano Palinuro, Apostolic Vicar of Istanbul, Apostolic Administrator Vacant See of the Apostolic Exarchate of Istanbul
Ukraine
Bishop Oleksandr Yazlovetskiy of Kyiv-Zhytomyr, Titular Bishop of Tulana
Hungary
Bishop Gábor Mohos Mohos of Esztergom-Budapest, Titular Bishop of Iliturgi
OceaniaAustralia
Archbishop Patrick Michael O'Regan of Adelaide
Bishop Shane Anthony Mackinlay of Sandhurst
New Zealand
Archbishop Paul Gerard Martin, S.M., Coadjutor of Wellington
Pacific
Bishop Paul Patrick Donoghue, S.M., of Rarotonga, Cook Islands
Papua New Guinea and Solomon Islands
Bishop Dariusz Piotr Kałuża, M.S.F., of Bougainville
Bishops Without an Episcopal ConferenceEurope
Archbishop Selim Jean Sfeir of Cyprus of the Maronites
Presidents of International Meetings of Episcopal ConferencesSymposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa And Madagascar (SECAM)
Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo Besungu, O.F.M. Cap.
Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences (FABC)
Cardinal Charles Maung Bo, S.D.B.
Federation of Catholic Bishops' Conferences of Oceania (FCBCO)
Bishop Antony Randazzo
Council of Bishops' Conferences of Europe (CCEE)
Bishop Gintaras Grušas
Latin American Bishops’ Council (CELAM)
Bishop Jaime Spengler, O.F.M.
The Union of Superiors General and the International Union of Superiors General
Sister Nadia Coppa, A.S.C., president of the International Union of Superiors General (UISG)
Sister Elizabeth Mary Davis, R.S.M.
Brother Mark Hilton, S.C., Superior General of the Brothers of the Sacred Heart
Sister Elysée Izerimana, Op. S.D.N., General Councilor of the Working Sisters of the Holy House of Nazareth
Abbot Mauro-Giuseppe Lepori, O. Cist., Abbot General of the Cistercian Order
Sister Patricia Murray, I.B.V.M., executive secretary of the International Union of Superiors General (UISG)
Sister Maria Nirmalini, A.C., Superior General of the Sisters of the Apostolic Carmelite Order
Brother Ernesto Sánchez, F.M.S., Superior General of the Marist Brothers
Father Arturo Sosa, S.I., Superior General of the Society of Jesus
Father Gebresilasie Tadesse Tesfaye, M.C.C.J., Superior General of the Comboni Missionaries of the Heart of Jesus
Heads of Dicasteries of the Roman Curia
Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State
Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra, Sostituto for the Secretariat of State
Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for the Relations with States
Cardinal Luis Antonio G. Tagle, Pro-Prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelization
Archbishop Salvatore Fisichella, Pro-Prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelization
Archbishop Víctor Manuel Fernández, future Prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith
Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, papal almoner, Prefect of the Dicastery for the Service of Charity
Archbishop Claudio Gugerotti, Prefect of the Dicastery for the Eastern Churches
Cardinal Arthur Roche, Prefect for the Dicastery for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments
Cardinal Miguel Ángel Ayuso Guixot, M.C.C.J., Prefect of the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue
Archbishop Robert Francis Prevost, O.S.A., Prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops
Cardinal Lazarus You Heung-Sik, Prefect of the Dicastery for the Clergy
Cardinal João Braz De Aviz, Prefect of the Dicastery for Institutes of Consecrated Life And Societies of Apostolic Life
Cardinal Kevin Joseph Farrell, Prefect of the Dicastery for the Laity, Family And Life
Cardinal Marcello Semeraro, Prefect of the Dicastery of the Causes of Saints
Cardinal Kurt Koch, Prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Christian Unity.
Cardinal José Tolentino De Mendonça, Prefect of the Dicastery for Culture And Education
Cardinal Michael Czerny, S.J., Prefect of the Dicastery for the Service of Integral Human Development
Archbishop Filippo Iannone, O. Carm., Prefect of the Dicastery for Legislative Texts
Paolo Ruffini, Prefect of the Dicastery for Communication
Members Nominated by Pope Francis
Cardinal Carlos Aguiar Retes, Archbishop of Mexico City, Mexico
Bishop Juan Ignacio Arrieta Ochoa De Chinchetru, Secretary of the Dicastery for Legislative Texts, Vatican City
Cardinal Jeans-Marc Aveline, Archbishop of Marseille, France
Archbishop Ignace Bessi Dogbo, Archbishop of Korhogo, Ivory Coast
Father Giuseppe Bonfrate, Italy
Bishop Dante Gustavo Braida, Bishop of La Rioja, Argentina
Archbishop Erio Castellucci, Archbishop of Modena-Nantola-Carpi, Italy
Bishop Stephen Chow Sau-Yan of Hong Kong, China
Archbishop Timothy Costelloe, S.D.B., Archbishop of Perth, Australia
Cardinal Blase Cupich, Archbishop of Chicago, USA
Cardinal Jozef De Kesel, Archbishop Emeritus of Mechelen-Brussels, Belgium
Bishop Lizardo Estrada Herrera, O.S.A., Auxiliary Bishop of Cuzco, Peru, Titular
Bishop of Ausuccura, Secretary General of the Latin American bishops’ conference (CELAM)
Archbishop Paul Dennis Etienne, Archbishop of Seattle, USA
Cardinal Juan De La Caridad García Rodríguez, Archbishop of San Cristóbal de La Habana, Cuba
Bishop Felix Genn, Bishop of Münster, Germany
Cardinal Wilton Gregory, Archbishop of Washington, D.C., USA
Cardinal Jeans-Claude Hollerich, S.I., Relator General of the Synod on Synodality, Archbishop of Luxembourg
Bishop Nicholas Gilbert Hudson, Auxiliary Bishop of Westminster, Great Britain
Archbishop Dražen Kutleša, Archbishop of Zagreb, Croatia
Cardinal Luis Francisco Ladaria Ferrer, S.J., Prefect Emeritus of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, Vatican City
Cardinal Robert Walter McElroy, Bishop of San Diego, USA
Bishop Marco Mellino, Secretary of the Council of Cardinals, Vatican City
Bishop Gjergj Meta, Bishop of Rrëshen, Albania
Bishop Lucius Andrew Muandula, Bishop of Xai-Xai, Mozambique
Cardinal Gerhard Ludwig Müller, Prefect Emeritus of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, Vatican City
Bishop Antonello Mura, Bishop of Nuoro, Italy
Archbishop Robert Christopher Ndlovu, Archbishop of Harare, Apostolic Administrator of Masvingo, Zimbabwe
Bishop Manuel Nin, O.S.B., Apostolic Exarch for Byzantine Rite Catholics in Greece, Titular Bishop of Carcabia, Greece
Cardinal Seán Patrick O'malley, O.F.M. Cap., Archbishop of Boston, USA
Bishop Stefan Oster, S.D.B., Bishop of Passau, Germany
Cardinal Marc Ouellet, P.S.S., Prefect Emeritus of the Dicastery for Bishops, Vatican City
Bishop Joseph-Csaba Pál, Bishop of Timişoara, Romania
Cardinal Oscar Andres Rodriguez Maradiaga, S.D.B., Archivist Emeritus of Tegucicalpa, Honduras
Archbishop Angel S. Rossi, S.J., Archbishop of Córdoba, Argentina
Archbishop Grzegorz Ryś, Archbishop of Lodz, Polonia
Archbishop Joseph Spiteri, Apostolic Nuncio to Mexico, Mexico
Bishop Radoslaw Zmitrowicz, O.M.I., Auxiliary Bishop of Kamyanets-Podilskyi, Ukraine
Enrique Alarcón García, president of the Christian Fraternity of People with Disabilities of Spain, Spagna
Father Riccardo Battocchio, Rector of the Almo Collegio Capranica in Rome, President of the Italian Theological Association, Italy
Sister Simona Brambilla, Superior General of the Consolata Missionaries, Italy
Father Luis Miguel Castillo Gualda, Rector of the Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, Valencia, Spain
Father Giacomo Costa, S.J., president of the San Fedele Cultural Foundation of Milan; National Spiritual Companion of the Italian Christian Workers' Associations, A.C.L.I., Italy
Cristina Inogés Sanz, Theologian, Spain
Father James Martin, S.J., USA
Sister Maria De Los Dolores Palencia, C.S.J.
Sister Samuela Maria Rigon, S.S.M., Superior General of the Sisters of Our Lady of Sorrows, Italy
Father Elias Royón, Vicar for Consecrated Life of the Archdiocese of Madrid, Spain
Father Antonio Spadaro, S.J., director of La Civiltà Cattolica, Italy
Sister Xiskya Lucia Valladares, Nicaragua, co-founder of Imisión, director of the Communication Department of the Centro De Enseñanza Superior Alberta Giménez (CESAG), Comillas Pontifical University
Sister María De Fátima Vieira Diniz, S.Smo.S., Superior General of the Servants of the Blessed Sacrament, Venezuela
From the Continental Assemblies (also selected by Pope Francis)Africa
Father Vitalis Chinedu Anaehobi
Father Michel Jean-Paul Guillaud
Sister Ester Maria Lucas, F.C.
Sister Josée Ngalula, R.S.A.
Norha Kofognotera Nonterah
Father Agbonkhianmeghe Emmanuel Orobator, S.I.
Sheila Leocádia Pires
Sister Marie Solange Randrianirin, F.S.P.
Sister Solange Sahon Sia, N.D.C.
Father Rafael Simbine Junior
North America
Sami Aoun
Cynthia Bailey Manns
Catherine Clifford
Richard Coll
Chantal Desmarais
Father Ivan Montelongo
Wyatt Olivas
Julia Osęka
Sister Leticia Salazar
Linda Staudt
Latin America
Erika Sally Aldunate Loza
Jesus Alberto Briceño Cherubini
Sister Rosmery Castañeda Montoya
José Manuel De Urquidi Gonzalez
María Cristina Dos Anjos Da Conceição
Sister Gloria Liliana Franco Echeverri, O.D.N.
Sônia Gomes De Oliveira
Father Francisco Gerardo Hernández Rojas
Valeria Karina López
Néstor Esaú Velásquez Téllez
Asia
Vanessa Cheng Siu Wai
Rosalia Minus Cho Cho Tin
Father Joel Casimiro Da Costa Pinto, O.F.M.
Father Clarence Devadass
Father William La Rousse, M.M.
Father Momoko Nishimura, S.E.M.D.
Estela Padilla
Anna Teresa Peter Amandus
Sister Lalitha Thomas, S.J.T.
Father Vimal Tirimanna
Eastern Churches and the Middle East
Adel Abolouh
Father Khalil Alwan, M.L.
Saad Antti
Sister Houda Fadoul
Sister Caroline Jarjis
Rita Kouroumilian
Caroline Rafaat Awd Narouz
Claire Said
Lina Taschmann
Matthew Thomas
Europe
Aleksander Banka
Geert De Cubber
Giuseppina De Simone
Sister Anne Ferrand
Helena Jeppesen-Spuhler
Sister Anna Mirijam Kaschner, C.P.S.
Father Jan Nowotnik
Oksana Pimenova
Father Luis Manuel Romero Sanchez
Maria Sabov
Oceania
Manuel Beazley
Trudy Dantis
Renée Köhler-Ryan
John Lochowiak
Father Denis Nacorda
Kelly Paget
Sister Mary Angela Perez, R.S.M.
Father Sijeesh Pullenkunnel
Susan Sela
Grace Wrackia
Under-Secretaries of the General Secretariat of the Synod
Bishop Luis Marín De San Martín, O.S.A., Titular Bishop of Suliana
Sister Nathalie Becquart, X.M.C.J.
Members of the Ordinary Council
Cardinal Charles Maung Bo, S.D.B., Archbishop of Yangon, Myanmar
Bishop Jaime Calderón Calderón of f Tapachula, Mexico
Cardinal Joseph Coutts, Archbishop of Karachi, Pakistan
Archbishop Anthony Colin Fisher, O.P., of Sydney, Australia
Archbishop Andrew Nkea Fuanya of Bamenda, Cameroon
Cardinal Oswald Gracias, Archbishop of Bombay, India
Cardinal Gérald Cyprien Lacroix, I.S.P.X., Archbishop of Québec, Canada
Archbishop Gabriel Mbilingi, C.S.Sp., of Lubango, Angola
Cardinal Dieudonné Nzapalainga, C.S.Sp., Archbishop of Bangui, Central African Republic
Cardinal Juan José Omella Omella, Archbishop of Barcelona, Spain
Cardinal Sérgio Da Rocha, Metropolitan Archbishop of São Salvador Da Bahia, Brazil
Cardinal Christoph Schönborn, O.P., Archbishop of Wien, Austria, president of the Episcopal Conference of Austria
Cardinal Daniel Fernando Sturla Berhouet, S.D.B., Archbishop of Montevideo, Uruguay
Cardinal Joseph William Tobin, C.Ss.R., Archbishop of Newark, USA
His Beatitude Ignace Youssef Iii Younan, Syrian Patriarch of Antioch, head of the Synod of the Syrian Catholic Church, Lebanon
Cardinal Matteo Maria Zuppi, Archbishop of Bologna, Italy
Special Guests
Father Alois, Prior of the Taizé Community, France
Luca Casarini, Mediterranea Saving Humans, Italy
Monsignor Severino Dianich, theologian, Italy
Eva Fernández Mateo, Catholic Action
Margaret Karram, Work of Mary-Focolare Movement
Father Hervé Legrand, O.P., theologian, France
Monsignor Armando Matteo, secretary of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, Vatican City
Father Thomas Schwartz, Germany
Other Participants Spiritual Assistants
Father Timothy Peter Joseph Radcliffe, O.P., Oxford Monastery, Great Britain
Mother Maria Ignazia Angelini, O.S.B., Monastery of Viboldone, Italy
Referent for the Liturgy
Father Matteo Ferrari, O.S.B. Cam., Della Comunità Di Camaldoli
Experts and Facilitators
Father Dario Vitali, Italy, Coordinator of Theological Experts
Wissam Abdo, Lebanon
Father Adelson Araújo Dos Santos, S.I., Brazil
Father Paul Béré, S.J., Burkina Faso
Sister María Luisa Berzosa González, F.I., Spain
Monsignor Philippe Bordeyne, France
Monsignor Alphonse Borras, Belgium
Father Andrea Bozzolo, S.D.B., Italy
Father Pedro Manuel Brassesco, Argentina
Father Agenor Brighenti, Brazil
loy Bueno De La Fuente, Spain
Monsignor Valentino Bulgarelli, Italy
Father Juan Jorge Bytton Arellano, S.J., Peru
Sister Daniela Adriana Cannavina, C.M.R., Colombia
Sister María Suyapa Cacho Álvarez, Honduras
Father Carlo Casalone, S.J., Italy
Sandra Chaoul, Lebanon
Sister Maria Cimperman, R.S.C.J., USA
Monsignor Piero Coda, Italy
Professor Eamon Conway, Ireland
Sandie Cornish, Australia
Father Ian Cribb, S.J., Australia
Professor Klára Antonia Csiszár, Romania
Father Hyacinthe Destivelle, O.P., France
Sister Anne Béatrice Faye, C.I.C., Ivory Coast
Paolo Foglizzo, Italy
Father Carlos Maria Galli, Argentina
Iris Gonzales, Dominican Republic
Father Gaby Alfred Hachem, Lebanon
Sister Philomena Shizue Hirota, M.M.B., Japan
Austen Ivereigh, Great Britain
Claire Jonard, Belgium
Sister Jolanta Maria Kafka, R.M.I., Poland
Christina Kheng, Singapore
Leonardo Lima Gorosito, Uruguay
Mauricio Lopez Oropeza, Ecuador
Sister Laurence Loubières, X.M.C.J., Canada
Professor Rafael Luciani, Venezuela
Father Anthony Makunde, Tanzania
Father Miguel Martin, S.J., Brazil
Father David Mc Callum, S.J., USA
Father Vito Mignozzi, Italy
Sister Paola Nelemta Ngarndiguimal, S.P.C., Chad
Susan Pascoe, Australia
Father Asaeli Raass, S.V.D., Fiji Islands
Sister Yvonne Reungoat, F.M.A., France
Father Gilles Routhier, Canada
Anna Rowlands, Great Britain
Father Ormond Rush, Australia
Father José San Jose Prisco, Spain
Monsignor Pierangelo Sequeri, Italy
Thomas Söding, Germany
Sister Nicoletta Vittoria Spezzati, A.S.C., Italy
Father Christoph Theobald, S.I., France
Erica Tossani, Italy
Monsignor Juan Fernando Usma Gómez, Colombia
Myriam Wijlens, Holland
General Secretariat of the Synod
Father Justo Ariel Beramendi Orellana
Thierry Bonaventura, Communication Manager
Father Pasquale Bua
Pietro Camilli
Alfonso Salvatore Cauteruccio
Andrea Cimino
Karina Fujisawa Simonetti
Tanyja George, M. Id.
Father Ambrogio Ivan Samus
Noemi Sanches
Monsignor Tomasz Trafny
Federica Vivian
Paola Volterra Toppano
Pedro Paulo Oliveira Weizenmann
Sister Marie-Kolbe Zamora, O.S.F.
