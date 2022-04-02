Spanish Youth Plan Procession in Honor of St Joseph

The Saint Joseph Youth charitable association has invited the faithful to join a procession and Mass on May 1, the feast of Saint Joseph the Worker, to honor and ask for the intercession of the patron of the universal Church in the face of the health, social, and political situation.

Under the theme “Being another Joseph for Mary,” the Spanish association said that the procession seeks to honor the guardian of the Holy Family “to give joy to the Heart of Mary” at the beginning of the month dedicated to the Mother of God.

The young people also want to honor the foster father of Christ to “implore his aid and protection for all those in attendance, their families and friends” amid the current crisis.

The association announced that the procession and Holy Mass in honor of Saint Joseph and the Virgin Mary will take place May 1 at Immaculate Heart of Mary School in Sentmenat, fewer than 15 miles northeast of Terrassa.

The devotees of Saint Joseph said it’s “a great joy” to hold the procession on May 1, as the faithful will be able to honor the Just Heart of Saint Joseph and unite themselves to the Immaculate Heart of the Virgin Mary at the same time. “Saint Joseph is going to teach us to give ourselves totally to Mary, because just as we come to Jesus through Mary, we come to Mary through Saint Joseph,” the association said.

“If we want a sure way to come to Mary, if we want to go directly to her Heart, we must ask Saint Joseph to teach us the secrets of the Heart of Mary. The great devotees of Mary have always been great devotees of Saint Joseph, we cannot separate these two hearts, because God, through marriage, united them for all eternity, ” the Saint Joseph Youth explained.

The association noted that “the world is going through some years of health, social and political uncertainty,” and in the face of this, the youths encouraged people “in these difficult times” to follow "the advice of the Catholic Church which tells us Ite ad Ioseph (Go to Joseph).”

The association said that during the procession they will pray especially for “all the charitable and apostolic work” they do as a charitable organization, which has been affected by the economic crisis. "We want to place at the feet of Saint Joseph all the work that for the love of God and our beloved Catholic Church, we carry out under the patronage and guidance of Saint Joseph.”

Among its works, the group highlighted “Saint Joseph’s Home, which welcomes homeless people” and helps them get out of extreme poverty, "and which is currently going through a severe crisis, as it does not have the necessary financial resources ” to meet its expenses.

The group will also pray for the “the Holy Family Home project” that seeks to take in families facing difficult situations but “has not yet been able to open” due to lack of financial resources that would allow them to make changes to "adapt the house to the needs of a home welcoming families.”

The Saint Joseph Youth association also announced that there will be activities “for the youngest children,” such as the preparation of litters to carry Saint Joseph and Our Lady of Fatima in procession. “It will be a day that will stimulate the hearts of children to trust and love Saint Joseph and Holy Mary more.”

“We are convinced that it is vitally important that many faithful Catholics come to this feast day celebration, because being present at this event will result in a shower of heavenly blessings for all,” the association concluded.