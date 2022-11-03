Spanish Bishop Prays in Front of Abortion Facility on All Souls’ Day Despite Oppressive Law

40 Days for Life is a prayer and fasting campaign to end abortion that began in the United States in 2004 and has spread throughout the world.

The bishop of Orihuela-Alicante, Spain, José Ignacio Munilla, joined the 40 Days for Life campaign Nov. 2 in front of an abortion facility to pray for an end to abortion.

His actions were significant because Spain passed a law in April that can construe praying in front of an abortion facility as a form of harassment punishable by fines.

Bishop Munilla shared a photograph on Twitter showing himself with other volunteers from 40 Days for Life.

“On this day of #TodosLosFielesDifuntos (All the Faithful Departed) I participated in the 40 Days for Life campaign, praying before an abortion center in Alicante,” the prelate wrote.

“If abortion is progressivism, then the law of the jungle is the height of democracy!” he added.

40 Days for Life is a prayer and fasting campaign to end abortion that began in the United States in 2004 and has spread throughout the world.

There are two 40-day campaigns held each year, one in the spring and one in the fall. Volunteers take time slots praying in front of clinics where abortions are performed or in significant places in the cities that join the campaign.