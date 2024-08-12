South African Bishop Decries Government Inaction on Alleged ISIS Operations

Despite facing many challenges, the bishop urged the people of God in South Africa to take pride in the country’s political maturity following the elections.

The bishop of South Africa’s Mthatha Diocese has raised concerns that the authorities in the country have failed to act on the alleged presence and financial operations of individuals linked to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) in the country.

In his opening address at the Aug. 5–9 plenary session of the members of the Southern African Catholic Bishops’ Conference (SACBC), Bishop Sithembele Sipuka, the conference president, said the group is destructive based on its activities in Mozambique and Nigeria.

“Concerning is the recent news about the presence and financial operations of individuals linked to ISIS in South Africa. I have not heard much reaction from the government about this; perhaps it deems it insignificant,” Bishop Sipuka said on the first day of the event held in Mariannhill Diocese.

He added: “The association of ISIS with the destabilization of countries like Mozambique and Nigeria raises concern because it brings a lot of suffering among ordinary people, as evidenced in Cabo Del Gardo in Mozambique.”

“Additionally, a site in Limpopo purportedly used for security training but allegedly bearing signs of a military camp has been discovered,” the South African bishop said during the plenary session of the Bishops from Botswana, Eswatini, and South Africa.

Bishop Sipuka said the presence of ISIS in the country, in addition to the rising number of armed robberies, kidnappings, and armed stock theft syndicates, is a concern that should not be ignored.

He further decried corruption and money laundering in Eswatini, which he said involves some high-ranking leaders.

“I am curious to understand the extent of this problem, how it affects the people, and how the churches, particularly the Catholic Church, respond to it,” he said.

In South Africa, the bishop said, there have been positive reports on addressing the issue of corruption despite “cries about the failure to charge and prosecute highly-placed people for acts of corruption and other wrongdoings.”

“Though perhaps not at the rate we would like to see this happen,” he continued, “the recent charging and sentencing of some prominent people for alleged acts of corruption give hope that we are heading in the right direction in demonstrating a lack of tolerance for illegal activities by people in authority.”

However, he lauded the formation of a government of national unity in South Africa following the May 29 polls, expressing optimism that it will address some of the issues the people of God are facing including corruption and unemployment.

The bishop expressed hope in the new government, which he said sets itself apart from previous governments that lacked the element of unity and failed to deliver essential services, create employment, eliminate crime and corruption, redress past inequalities, and foster social cohesion.

Bishop Sipuka faulted previous governments for focusing on party matters and closing ranks when accountability was demanded, much to the neglect of the service needed for the population.

“With the establishment of a government of national unity, there is hope that the focus will shift from party interests to policies and practices that will improve the lives of the citizens,” he said.

He added: “The exciting part about the turnout of the election results is that South Africans are beginning to understand and practice democracy, prioritizing the common good before party loyalty.”

The SACBC president went on to laud the ruling African National Congress (ANC) and other political parties for accepting the outcomes of the elections and agreeing to form a government according to the dictates of the results.

“We cannot take this for granted, especially when we consider the experiences of other African countries such as Zimbabwe, where former liberation movements give themselves the right to rule ‘until Jesus comes,’ as one famous leader sensationally predicted,” he said.

Despite facing many challenges, the bishop urged the people of God in South Africa to take pride in the country’s political maturity following the elections.

“We must be grateful for this sign of God’s grace in our country. We prayed for successful elections; we must now give thanks for that success, even if it is not perfect,” Bishop Sipuka said.