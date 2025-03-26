Salesians Elect Maltese Priest Fabio Attard As Don Bosco’s 11th Successor

Maltese priest Fabio Attard was elected as the new rector major of the Salesian congregation during its general chapter in Turin, Italy, becoming the 11th successor of St. John Bosco.

The new superior general of the order founded in 1859 succeeds Spanish Cardinal Ángel Fernández Artime, who became prefect of the Dicastery for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life in January.

According to the Salesians, the new rector major did not participate in the Salesian chapter meeting, so he was informed of his election by telephone, at which point he was asked for his required acceptance.

“His words were heard in the hall and, moved to tears, he thanked the brothers for their trust and especially for their trust in God in taking on this new task,” the Salesians said in a statement.

This is the first time that the new rector major is not among the members of the general chapter, “so the profession of faith upon accepting the office and the greeting from the chapter members and the mother general of the Salesians Daughters of Mary Help of Christians will take place throughout the day, when the new rector major can make it to Turin.”

Attard will now have six years to lead the Salesian family, which will begin with the work remaining at the general chapter, which will last until April 12.

The priest’s election came two days after his 66th birthday. Born in Gozo, Malta, he made his profession as a Salesian in September 1980 in Dublin, Ireland, where he completed his novitiate.

Both his diaconal and priestly ordinations took place in Rome in 1986 and 1987, respectively. After leading several Salesian apostolates in Malta, he founded the Institute for Pastoral Formation of the Archdiocese of Malta in 2005.

With a licentiate in moral theology from the Alphonsianum in Rome, Attard participated in the general chapter held in 2008 as delegate for the Irish province and was entrusted with youth ministry until April 2020, when Artime asked him to create a continuing formation project for Salesians in Europe.

Since 2018, he has been a consultant to the Dicastery for the Laity, Family, and Life, a position he continues to hold today.

This week, the other members of the general council will be elected: the vicar of the rector major, the four sector councilors (formation, youth ministry, social communications, and missions), the treasurer, and the nine regional councilors for each of the regions into which the congregation is divided.