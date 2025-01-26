Pope Marks Word of God Sunday Amid 2025 Jubilee Events: ‘God’s Word Walks With Us’

During his homily, Francis emphasized five key aspects of Christ’s mission that characterize the Gospel message.

Pope Francis marked the Sunday of the Word of God by installing 40 Catholics from multiple continents as lectors during a special Mass at St. Peter’s Basilica, including faithful from Iceland to the Philippines.

The Jan. 26 celebration concluded the three-day Jubilee of the World of Communications, part of the Jubilee of Hope in 2025. The Mass highlighted this year’s theme, “I Hope in Your Word,” drawn from Psalm 119.

“The Word of God is alive: through the centuries it walks with us and, by the power of the Holy Spirit, it is at work in history,” Pope Francis said during his homily. “The Lord is always faithful to his promise, which he maintains out of love for humanity.”

The newly installed lectors included representatives from Albania (4), Argentina (3), Austria (5), Bolivia (1), Brazil (4), Philippines (5), Iceland (1), Italy (6), Mexico (5), Poland (1), and Slovenia (5).

During his homily, Francis emphasized five key aspects of Christ’s mission that characterize the Gospel message. “The Gospel is a word of joy, summoning us to mutual acceptance and fellowship, as we make our pilgrim journey towards the Kingdom of God,” the pontiff declared.

The Pope noted that while Christ’s salvation is not yet fully realized, as evidenced by ongoing global conflicts, “wars, injustice, pain and death will not have the final word over the peoples of the earth and our history: for the Gospel is a living and certain word that never disappoints.”

Established by Pope Francis through his 2019 Apostolic Letter Aperuit Illis, the Sunday of the Word of God is celebrated annually on the Third Sunday in Ordinary Time. This observance aims to strengthen Catholics’ connection with Sacred Scripture and emphasize the living nature of God’s word in the Church’s life.

Speaking directly to the new lectors, Francis emphasized their role in the Church’s mission: “The Lord has not spoken to us as silent listeners, but as His witnesses, called to evangelize at all times and in every place.”

The celebration was particularly significant as it marked the convergence of the Word of God Sunday with the Jubilee for the World of Communication, emphasizing the Church’s commitment to both preserving and proclaiming the Gospel message in contemporary society.

“Let us respond with ardor to the joyful announcement of Christ!” Francis said, encouraging the faithful to bring “good news to the poor, proclaiming release to captives and recovery of sight to the blind, letting the oppressed go free and announcing the year of the Lord’s favor.”

The Pope closed by reminding the congregation that when Scripture is read, studied, and prayed with, “we do not simply receive information about God; rather, we welcome the Spirit who reminds us of all that Jesus said and did.”