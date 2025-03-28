Pope Francis Sends Condolences After South Korea Wildfires Destroy Thousands of Homes

The wildfires, which burned for a week across South Korea’s southeastern regions, have destroyed thousands of homes and businesses.

Pope Francis has expressed his sorrow for the victims of the devastating wildfires in South Korea, which killed 28 people and forced tens of thousands to evacuate.

In a message sent on the pope’s behalf by Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Francis conveyed his condolences to those mourning their loved ones and offered prayers for emergency personnel working to contain the fires.

“His Holiness Pope Francis is deeply concerned by the threat to life and the damage caused by the widespread wildfires in various parts of Korea,” Cardinal Parolin wrote on March 28.

“Entrusting the souls of the deceased to the loving mercy of Almighty God, he sends heartfelt condolences to those who mourn their loss. His Holiness likewise offers prayers for the injured and for the relief efforts of the firefighters and other emergency personnel. Upon all, he invokes the divine blessings of consolation, healing, and strength.”

Fueled by dry weather and strong winds, the blazes scorched more than 118,265 acres of land and forced over 30,000 people to flee. Thirty-seven people were injured. Many of those who perished were elderly residents who struggled to evacuate quickly.

As of March 28, the Korea Forest Service reported that the fires had been largely contained after rain on Thursday night helped firefighters battling the flames. However, about 8,000 people remain in temporary shelters, according to the Associated Press.

Among the affected areas was the Diocese of Andong, where parish priests, religious sisters, and parishioners were forced to evacuate as the fire spread to the mountain behind Cheongsong Cathedral. While the cathedral itself was spared, many parishioners lost their homes. In response, the diocese has established an emergency committee to coordinate relief efforts.

The Catholic Church in South Korea has mobilized aid to assist victims. Archbishop Peter Chung Soon-taick of Seoul announced a fundraising campaign led by the One Body One Spirit Movement to support the Diocese of Andong and other impacted areas. Meanwhile, the Nanum Foundation chaired by Bishop Koo Yo-bi, has pledged 1 billion KRW (about $680,000) in emergency funding, according to Vatican News.

“The Archdiocese of Seoul will do its utmost to stand in solidarity and identify meaningful ways to accompany them on the journey of recovery,” Archbishop Chung said.