Pope Francis’ Love for Prisoners Remained Until the End

Prisoners always held a special place in Pope Francis’ heart, and he demonstrated his love for them throughout his pontificate.

He visited them in the various countries he traveled to and even, for the Jubilee of Hope, decided to open a Holy Door himself at the Rebibbia prison for the first time in history.

During his first Holy Week after being elected pontiff in 2013, he went to the prison to wash the prisoners’ feet, a gesture he repeated every year until his final Holy Thursday, four days before his death.

On April 17, the ailing pontiff visited the prisoners at Regina Coeli (Queen of Heaven) prison near the Vatican, a testament to his tireless defense of human dignity and his predilection for castoffs.

Pope Francis meets with inmates in a surprise visit to the Regina Coeli prison on Holy Thursday, April 17, 2025, in Rome. Credit: Vatican Media

Father Raffaele Grimaldi, who oversees the work of Italian prison chaplains, emphasized in an interview with ACI Prensa, CNA’s Spanish-language news partner, that the initiative by the Holy Father is a sign that “his attention to the least and the poor was evident until his very last day.”

Pope Francis passes this task to us

“When he went to Regina Coeli, a few days before returning to the Father’s House, he wanted to leave us with a great message of ministering to the incarcerated,” he noted.

As Grimaldi sees it, “Pope Francis left this earthly world, passing on to us a task: to continue his work alongside the imprisoned.”

Despite his poor health, the Holy Father met with 70 prisoners at the onset of the Easter Triduum. During the encounter, the pontiff explained the reason for his visit, linked to Holy Thursday and the traditional act of washing feet: “I like to do every year what Jesus did on Holy Thursday, the washing of feet, in prison.”

“This year I can’t do it, but I can and do want to be close to you. I pray for you and your families,” the pontiff told the prisoners in a weak voice.

After a moment of prayer, Pope Francis personally greeted each of the inmates and blessed them individually.

Father Grimaldi noted that each prisoner has a story to share: “Stories of suffering, of loneliness, of abandonment, but also a story of sin.”

“Pope Francis, when he washed feet on Holy Thursday in various Italian prisons over the years, wanted to make it understood that, [kneeling] in front of their feet, he had no prejudice, not even toward those who had committed serious crimes. Thus, the detainee feels accepted, without being judged; he feels uplifted by the pope’s words and gestures,” he added.

Pope Francis kisses prisoners’ feet at Rome’s Regina Coeli prison on March 29, 2018. Credit: Vatican Media

‘Why them and not me?’

Upon leaving prison last Holy Thursday, Pope Francis recalled the question that arose within him every time he visited a penitentiary: “Why them and not me?”

Father Grimaldi recalled that, during his encounters with inmates, “he frequently repeated this expression in order to say that within our penitentiary institutions there are also innocent people.”

“Because you can easily end up in prison,” the priest noted, “because you were convicted by human beings, which can also be an erroneous conviction by human beings who can make mistakes.”

“He planted a seed, and his message must be carried forward,” Grimaldi said.