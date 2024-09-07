Pope Francis Calls for Environmental Stewardship, Peace in Papua New Guinea

The Pope was welcomed to the capital city of Port Moresby on Sept. 7.

Pope Francis began his historic visit to Papua New Guinea on Saturday (local time) with a call for stewardship of the nation’s rich natural resources and a plea for peace amidst ongoing tribal conflicts.

The Pope was welcomed to the capital city of Port Moresby on Sept. 7 by the beating drums of one of the country’s 300 Indigenous tribes, who performed a traditional dance in feathered hats and grass skirts.

Papua New Guinea, home to more than 800 Indigenous languages, is renowned for its cultural and linguistic diversity. Despite its abundant natural resources, including minerals, timber, oil and gas, it remains one of the world’s poorest nations, with around 85% of its population dependent on subsistence farming and less than a fifth of its citizens having access to electricity.

Pope Francis is welcomed to APEC Haus in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea. | Daniel Ibáñez/CNA

Addressing Papua New Guinea’s political officials and dignitaries gathered at the APEC Haus, the Pope emphasized the need for equitable development and responsible use of the nation’s natural resources.

“Your country, besides consisting of islands and languages, is also rich in natural resources. These goods are destined by God for the entire community,” Francis said.

“It is only right that the needs of local people are given due consideration when distributing the proceeds and employing workers, in order to improve their living conditions.”

The disparity between the country’s wealth and living conditions is evident in Port Moresby, where many poorer residents live in makeshift shelters made of scrap wood and plastic tarps.

Political instability and corruption further complicate the country’s economic development. Pope Francis underlined that “increasing institutional stability and building consensus on fundamental choices is a prerequisite for integral and fair development.”

In a country that has struggled with tribal conflicts throughout its history, the Pope also made a heartfelt appeal for peace. Earlier this year, 26 people were killed in a gunfight in Papua New Guinea’s Enga Province, a region that has been plagued by violence between tribal groups.

Pope Francis speaking to civic leaders, authorities and diplomats at the APEC Haus in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, on Sept. 7. | Daniel Ibáñez/CNA

“It is my particular hope that tribal violence will come to an end, for it causes many victims, prevents people from living in peace and hinders development,” Pope Francis said. “I appeal, therefore, to everyone’s sense of responsibility to stop the spiral of violence.”

The Pope also marveled at Papua New Guinea’s linguistic and cultural diversity in the Pacific archipelago. “This points to an extraordinary cultural richness,” he remarked. “I imagine that this enormous variety is a challenge for the Holy Spirit, who creates harmony amid differences!”

Papua New Guinea’s governor general, Sir Bob Bofeng Dadae, told the pope that many people traveled far distances to be present for his visit.

“As you bless our land with your presence, we are filled with profound gratitude and humility, as can be seen by the magnitude of pilgrimage to the city just to get a glimpse of Your Holiness,” Dadae said.

Governor General Sir Bob Bofeng Dadae sitting in APEC Haus in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, at the official papal welcome. | Daniel Ibáñez/CNA

The Catholic Church plays a crucial role in Papua New Guinea, making up about 30% of the population. The Church is deeply involved in education, with more than 3,000 Catholic schools serving nearly 340,000 students nationwide.

Pope Francis joked that the simple motto for his apostolic journey to Papua New Guinea – “Pray” — might surprise “some who are overly concerned with ‘political correctness.’”

“If so, they are mistaken, because a people that prays has a future, drawing strength and hope from above,” he said.

At the end of the meeting with the authorities, Pope Francis briefly greeted a number of dignitaries from government, civil society and the diplomatic corps in Papua New Guinea and leaders from various Pacific countries and organizations, including the prime minister of Vanuatu, the president of Nauru, the prime minister of the Kingdom of Tonga and the secretary-general of the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat.

The Pope’s visit marks only the third time a pontiff has set foot in Papua New Guinea. St. John Paul II visited the country twice, in 1984 and 1995.

Reporting from the island-nation north of Australia, EWTN Polska’s Magdalena Wolinska-Riedi noted on EWTN News Nightly the historical significance of the Catholic Church’s presence in Papua New Guinea.

“After the celebration of the first Holy Mass on July the 4th, 1885, several missions were established in the small country, reaching people living in remote and dispersed areas.”

Despite many improvements, Papua New Guinea continues to face challenges. Earlier this year, the government declared a state of emergency following the Jan. 10 “Black Wednesday” riots, which killed more than a dozen people and injured hundreds more.

Pope Francis is scheduled to continue his visit with a public Mass, a meeting with local Catholic charities that serve the poor in Port Moresby, and a brief trip into a remote jungle outpost of Vanimo where Argentine missionaries serve the local Indigenous peoples. He will then travel to East Timor on Monday, before concluding his apostolic journey in Singapore.

Watch the full report by Magdalena Wolinska-Riedi on EWTN News Nightly here: