PHOTOS: Eucharistic Procession in the Vatican Gardens on Corpus Christi

Pope Urban IV officially established the feast in 1264 following a Eucharistic miracle in the Italian town of Bolsena

On the Solemnity of Corpus Christi, a German bishop led a Eucharistic procession through the Vatican Gardens.

Corpus Christi, also known as the Solemnity of the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ is a 700-year-old feast in the Catholic Church that commemorates the real presence of Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament.

A Eucharistic procession in the Vatican Gardens on the Solemnity of the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ on June 11, 2023. Daniel Ibáñez/CNA

A Eucharistic procession through Vatican City on the Solemnity of the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ. Daniel Ibáñez/CNA

Pope Urban IV officially established the feast in 1264 following a Eucharistic miracle in the Italian town of Bolsena. Today the feast of Corpus Christi is commonly used as an opportunity for public Eucharistic processions, which serve as a sign of common faith and adoration.

A Eucharistic procession in the Vatican Gardens on the Solemnity of the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ on June 11, 2023. Daniel Ibáñez/CNA

The Vatican procession on June 11 began immediately following a Mass in the Church of Our Lady of Mercy by German Teutonic Cemetery offered by Bishop Josef Clemens.

German Bishop Josef Clemens presided over the Mass and Eucharistic adoration on the the Solemnity of the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ. Daniel Ibáñez/CNA

Mass in the Church of Our Lady of Mercy by German Teutonic Cemetery next to Vatican City State on June 11, 2023. Daniel Ibáñez/CNA

The procession ended the Vatican’s Lourdes Grotto, a replica of the grotto in Lourdes, France where the Blessed Virgin Mary appeared to St. Bernadette Soubirous in 1854. Pope Leo XIII commissioned the replica of the Lourdes Grotto in 1902 when the Pope was a prisoner of the Vatican.

The Eucharistic procession ended in the Vatican’s Lourdes Grotto. Daniel Ibáñez/CNA

Pope Francis, who in past years has led a Eucharistic procession in Rome for the feast, was recovering in the hospital on Corpus Christi after a three-hour surgery for an incisional hernia on June 7.

A Eucharistic procession through Vatican City on the Solemnity of the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ. Daniel Ibáñez/CNA

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said on June 11 that Pope Francis' “post-operative progress is normal.” He added that the Pope watched Sunday Mass on television and received the Eucharist in his hospital room before praying the Angelus in the papal medical suite chapel and eating lunch with some hospital staff.

A Eucharistic procession through Vatican City on the Solemnity of the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ. Daniel Ibáñez/CNA

The 86-year-old Pope is expected to remain recovering in Rome’s Gemelli hospital for the next week. The Vatican has canceled all of the pope’s audiences, including his Sunday Angelus address, until June 18.