Philadelphia Archbishop Launches ‘Missionary Hubs’ to Reach the ‘Missing 83%’

The missionary hubs are designed to work with existing parishes and ministries by providing additional resources to minister to those who have left the Church.

After the Archdiocese of Philadelphia found that 83% of baptized Catholics are missing from the pews in the archdiocese, Archbishop Nelson Pérez decided to launch a missionary outreach program in his archdiocese to “invite people home.”

The number of “missing Catholics” is based on Mass count attendance data compiled each year by the archdiocese. (The number relates only to the Archdiocese of Philadelphia.)

Archbishop Pérez is launching a 10-year missionary endeavor to bring Catholics back to the pews by implementing “missionary hubs” in many parishes in the area. The missionary hubs are designed to work with existing parishes and ministries by providing additional resources to minister to those who have left the Church.

Archbishop Pérez said he does not want to “perpetuate this cycle” of “widespread parish closures” due to finances and number of priests — something many dioceses are facing in the United States.

“I want to begin to close this distance between many of our loved ones and the Church,” Archbishop Pérez wrote in a pastoral letter earlier this month. “I want people to know that the Lord is still calling them, that they are of great worth, have a divine purpose, and an eternal home.”

Archbishop Pérez recalled that one of the first questions he was asked when he became archbishop was “will you close parishes?”

“I didn’t come here to close parishes; I came here to build up the Church of Philadelphia,” Archbishop Pérez said.

One strategy Archbishop Pérez plans to employ is to provide parish life directors — deacons and consecrated or lay individuals who manage operations of a parish, allowing retired and senior priests to continue to minister to souls “without bearing the responsibilities of administration.”

The missionary hubs are designed to grow the Church by working with various existing Catholic ministries, reaching out to those not actively involved in the Church, and providing local community and resources. Ultimately, they are designed to bring people to Jesus through both the Eucharist and service to the poor, according to Pérez.

The large-scale initiative will be gradually “phased in over a 10-year period,” Kenneth Gavin, chief communications officer for the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, told CNA.

“This process will require tailored approaches to be successful across the diverse five counties of the archdiocese,” he said. “We also want to allow sufficient time for people to learn more, discern their participation, and refine our efforts over time.”

The archdiocese hopes to make the approach sustainable over time. In terms of funding, Gavin told CNA that the initiative “will be primarily subsidized by private philanthropic funding secured over time and hopefully endowed for long-term sustainability.”

The missionary hubs are part of a large-scale initiative to renew the Church in Philadelphia, known as the New Way Forward.

“The archbishop recognizes the urgency of reaching out to the 83% of baptized Catholics not regularly practicing their faith while continuing to serve more effectively and efficiently the 17% who do attend Mass,” Gavin told CNA.

“This is the impetus of the New Way Forward in the Church of Philadelphia, a process to renew the local Church over the next 20 years and invite everyone to deepen their relationship with Jesus Christ,” Gavin continued.

To reach the people of Philadelphia, Archbishop Pérez advocates for a “pastoral change of heart.”

“I want to embark on a new form of pastoral planning by asking a new question: ‘Where does the Church need to be and how?’” Archbishop Pérez said. “We need to inspire a pastoral change of heart that focuses on those who are absent.”

Archbishop Pérez took inspiration from the “missionary disciples” Pope Francis wrote about in the 2013 apostolic exhortation Evangelii Gaudium (The Joy of the Gospel), who are involved in the community and then go forth and “seek those who have fallen away, stand at the crossroads and welcome the outcast.”

“We must be a community of missionary disciples focused on renewal, rebuilding trust, and inviting people to a relationship with Jesus Christ!” Archbishop Pérez concluded.