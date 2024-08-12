Opus Dei Prelate’s Visit to Venezuela Postponed

Although the statement did not explain the reasons for the postponement, Venezuela is in the midst of severe disturbances following the July 28 elections.

Opus Dei announced the postponement of the visit to Venezuela of Monsignor Fernando Ocáriz, the head of the personal prelature. The trip is to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Opus Dei founder St. Josemaría Escrivá de Balaguer’s trip to Latin America.

In an Aug. 7 statement on its website, Opus Dei noted that Msgr. Ocáriz has already visited Chile and Peru and will then continue his journey to Ecuador and Colombia.

“The last stage of his trip, which was in Venezuela, will be rescheduled for a later date. He also sends his special blessing to each and every one of his Venezuelan sons and daughters,” the statement said.

Although the statement did not explain the reasons for the postponement, Venezuela is in the midst of severe disturbances following the July 28 elections, which, according to the election authorities, current president Nicolás Maduro won.

The opposition has challenged the official results alleging fraud and asserts that Edmundo González Urrutia actually won by a wide margin, a claim supported by the international community. The protests in the country have already left 24 dead, according to the EFE news agency.





St. Josemaría’s Trips to Latin America 50 Years Ago

The Spanish saint visited Brazil May 22 to June 7, 1974; then he went to Argentina June 7–28. From there he went to Chile from June 28 to July 9. From July 9 to Aug. 1 he was in Peru; then he traveled to Ecuador Aug. 1–15. He made his first trip to Venezuela Aug. 15–31 and made a second trip Feb. 4–15, 1975.

St. Josemaría visited Guatemala Feb. 15–23, 1975. Colombia was also on the schedule, but due to health reasons he was only able to spend a few minutes in an airport in the country.

To celebrate the 50th anniversary, Opus Dei launched a website with multimedia material that shows the impact and fruits of the prelature in the Latin American countries visited by the Spanish saint.

This story was first published by ACI Prensa, CNA’s Spanish-language news partner. It has been translated and adapted by CNA.