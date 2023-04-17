Ohio Pregnancy Center Vandalized in ‘Jane’s Revenge’ Attack

This is the 63rd pro-abortion attack on a pro-life pregnancy center since May 2022.

A pro-life pregnancy center in Bowling Green, Ohio, was vandalized with “Jane’s Revenge” pro-abortion graffiti on Saturday.

The vandalism of Bowling Green Pregnancy Center, also known as HerChoice, is the 63rd pro-abortion attack on a pro-life pregnancy center since May 2022. The attacks began after a leak from the U.S. Supreme Court indicated that the justices were poised to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Roe, the 1973 landmark case that legalized abortion nationwide, was overturned that June.

The words “Liars,” “Fake clinic,” “Jane’s Revenge,” “Fund abortion” and “Abort God” were scrawled across the clinic in blue paint. A photo shows people cleaning the graffiti off in the aftermath.

“This vile attack is part of a nationwide movement to intimidate, threaten, and terrorize pregnancy centers,” Rochelle Sikora, executive director of the clinic, told CNA in a statement Monday.

“These tactics are not only anti-American, they are based on misconceptions, misinformation, and outright lies,” she said.

Sikora said that pregnancy centers offer free services to support families in need, “especially those facing unexpected pregnancies.”

“Through the network of pregnancy centers across Ohio, families have access to over $15.1 million worth of services and materials,” she said.

Bowling Green Pregnancy Center provides pregnancy testing, ultrasounds, birth and parenting classes, “limited STI testing,” and other material assistance, she said.

“Our love for women in the community will not wane in the face of these threats. In fact, our resolve to serve is only strengthened,” she added.

There have been five reported arrests in connection with attacks on pro-life pregnancy centers since May 2022.

In connection with one of the first reported pro-abortion attacks on pro-life organizations following the Supreme Court leak, a Wisconsin man was recently arrested in Boston.

Hridindu Sankar Roychowdhury, 29, of Madison, Wisconsin, was arrested and charged with violating federal law in connection with the May 2022 firebombing of a pro-life organization’s Madison office.

In the Bowling Green Pregnancy Center act of vandalism, Sikora is offering the public a way to help the clinic.

“For those looking to help us respond to this vandalism with love and compassion, we invite you to join our mission to love, serve, and equip anyone facing a pregnancy decision with Christ-centered resources and support that empower them to pursue life for themselves and their unborn child,” she said.

“If anyone would like more information, they can visit BGPC.org to learn more or to donate. A gift of $50 in the wake of fear and violence provides hope, compassion, and resources to women in need in our community.”