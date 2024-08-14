Number of Catholic Priests for Nigerian Diocese Surpasses 400 With 23 New Ordinations

Drawing parallels to the prophet Jeremiah, who was called to prophesy to the nations, Bishop Onah urged the new priests to see their mission as one that transcends borders and to be prepared for the difficult tasks ahead.

The number of Catholic priests serving Nigeria’s Diocese of Nsukka has surpassed 400 following the ordination of 23 new priests on Aug. 10.

In remarks at the end of the ordination, Bishop Godfrey Igwebuike Onah expressed gratitude and joy for the growing number of priests serving in his diocese.

“I must render one apology to all the Nsukka priests who are not in the sanctuary. With the ordination today we are now 417 priests in this diocese,” Bishop Onah said during the Mass at St. Theresa Cathedral. “Now you understand why some of you for the past 10 years have not been able to impose hands on your newly ordained brothers, because if all of us were to impose hands, we would still be [doing it].”

“But in the future, we will find a way to [allow] as many of you as possible to exercise this gesture,” the bishop said.

In his homily, Bishop Onah issued a caution about the use of social media platforms in a priest’s ministry.

“There are certain places priests must avoid, certain websites they must not visit, certain apps they must not download, and certain networks they must not engage with. Even their attire must reflect their sacred calling,” he said.

“As priests, they must be discerning about where they go and what they do. They must remember that they are earthen vessels carrying a precious treasure, and they must guard it carefully,” the bishop added.

Onah reiterated the importance of priests living lives that reflect their sacred calling, not only in their ministry but also in all aspects of their behavior.

“Priests are called to stand between the people and God, to offer prayers on behalf of the Church, and to convey God’s message to the people. While the temptation for priests to become activists is great, their true calling is to be men of prayer, leading the faithful in holiness,” Bishop Onah said.

He further highlighted the global context of their calling, reminding the 23 deacons being ordained to the priesthood that they belong not just to their local diocese but to the worldwide Catholic Church.

“Although every priest is ordained for a particular diocese or religious institute, every priest belongs to the Catholic Church and for the whole world. From this moment on, their personal ideas, interests, and charisms will be put in the service of God’s word,” he said.

Drawing parallels to the prophet Jeremiah, who was called to prophesy to the nations, Bishop Onah urged the new priests to see their mission as one that transcends borders and to be prepared for the difficult tasks ahead.

“As long as they are faithful to this mission, they need not fear. In Christ, the roles of shepherd, priest, and prophet are combined, and your brothers and friends are now assuming this responsibility,” Bishop Onah said.

Bishop Onah, who has led Nigeria’s Nsukka Diocese since July 2013, told the newly ordained priests that they are now “profoundly transformed and configured to Christ.” He reminded them that the grace they receive through ordination equips them to fulfill their sacred duties.

“[They will draw people away from sin through baptism, reconcile them through the sacrament of penance, strengthen them in Christ through the Eucharist, and heal them through the sacrament of anointing. Satan will not be pleased with their work. Therefore, they must be cautious, mindful of their fragility as earthen vessels and the preciousness of the treasure they carry,” Onah said.

He told the 23 new clergy that they are not the “result of an accident, no matter what science suggests. Every human being is a unique expression of God’s love — unique and irreplaceable.”

Bishop Onah called on the faithful to support the new priests with prayers and to allow them to exercise their ministry without interference.

He expressed gratitude to “families, parish communities, and all who contributed to the formation of these young men, recognizing the collective effort required to prepare them for their lifelong commitment."