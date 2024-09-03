Norwich Bishop Michael Cote Announces Retirement

Pope Francis has appointed Archbishop Christopher Coyne, who took over as shepherd of Hartford, Connecticut in May, as Norwich’s apostolic administrator until the Pope appoints a new bishop.

Bishop Michael R. Cote of the Diocese of Norwich, Connecticut, announced his retirement on Tuesday saying Pope Francis had accepted his resignation at the customary age of 75.

Bishop Cote, originally from Maine, was first ordained a priest in 1975 and led the eastern Connecticut diocese since May 14, 2003.

“I am deeply grateful to Pope Francis for his acceptance of my resignation,” Bishop Cote said in a Sept. 3 letter.

“As I now transition to the role of Bishop Emeritus of Norwich, I want to express what a profound honor and joy it has been to serve as your bishop for over two decades,” the bishop wrote.

“Leading the Diocese of Norwich, walking with you in faith, and ministering alongside so many dedicated clergy, ministry directors, and parishioners has been a true blessing in my life, one that I will always hold dear.”

Pope Francis has appointed Archbishop Christopher Coyne, who took over as shepherd of Hartford, Connecticut in May, as Norwich’s apostolic administrator until the Pope appoints a new bishop.

“I am grateful to our Holy Father for this opportunity to steward our brothers and sisters in the Diocese of Norwich while we await the appointment of their next bishop,” Bishop Coyne said in a statement.

“I also wish to convey my very best wishes in retirement for Bishop Cote, who lovingly shepherded the faithful of Norwich for 21 years.”

Bishop Cote said he pledges his “full support and assistance” to Archbishop Coyne during this period of transition.

“I also commit to keeping all of you in my prayers, as well as praying for whoever may be appointed as my successor. The future of our diocese is in God’s hands, and we can trust in His providence,” Bishop Cote concluded.

“Let us, as a diocesan family, unite in prayer for Archbishop Coyne and for the one who will eventually serve as our next Bishop of Norwich. May the Holy Spirit guide them, and may our diocese continue to shine as a beacon of faith, hope, and love in the world. Please know that I will be praying for each of you, and I humbly ask that you hold me in your prayers as well.”

The Norwich diocese covers four counties in eastern Connecticut as well as Fishers Island, a small portion of New York state. It serves 230,108 Catholics, which is approximately a third of the area’s total population.