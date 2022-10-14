Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/cna/miami-archbishop-parkland-shooter-s-life-sentence-is-severe-and-just

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

Miami Archbishop: Parkland Shooter’s Life Sentence Is ‘Severe and Just’

Nikolas Cruz, who killed 17 people at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, will spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Gena Hoyer holds a prayer card with a photograph of her son, Luke, who was killed in the 2018 shootings, as she awaited the verdict in the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Oct. 13. The jury rejected the death penalty for Cruz, opting instead for life imprisonment without the chance of parole.
Gena Hoyer holds a prayer card with a photograph of her son, Luke, who was killed in the 2018 shootings, as she awaited the verdict in the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Oct. 13. The jury rejected the death penalty for Cruz, opting instead for life imprisonment without the chance of parole. (photo: AMY BETH BENNETT / POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Jonah McKeown/CNA Nation

Archbishop Thomas Wenski of Miami spoke out this week to support a life sentence for the man who killed more than a dozen people at a Florida high school in 2018, calling the punishment both “severe and just.”

“A sentence of life in prison without possibility of parole is a severe and just punishment that also will allow Nikolas Cruz to continue to reflect on the grave harm he caused,” Archbishop Wenski said in an Oct. 13 statement.

Cruz killed 17 people at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, with a semiautomatic rifle during a February 2018 rampage. The 24-year-old will spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole after being sentenced in a Florida court on Thursday.

Willful murder is a heinous crime, Archbishop Wenski said, but “human dignity — that of the convicted as well as our own — is best served by not resorting to the extreme and unnecessary punishment of capital punishment.”

Many observers, including victims’ family members, had expected a death sentence, NPR reported. The trial represented the deadliest U.S. mass shooting ever to go to trial, as all other perpetrators of 17-person U.S. mass killings have taken their own lives or been killed by police, PBS Newshour reported.

Florida has the largest active death row in the United States — indeed, in all the Americas. California has more prisoners on death row, but the state’s death penalty is currently under moratorium.

As of 2020, no death-row inmate in Florida has been granted clemency since 1983. The Catholic bishops of Florida have collectively expressed their opposition to the death penalty ever since the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in 1972 that forced states to reassess their statutes for capital offenses.

Among the arguments put forth by Cruz’s legal team was the contention that his personality problems were due in part to his mother’s heavy drinking during pregnancy, as well as childhood sexual abuse. The prosecution argued in response that Cruz is a sociopath.

“While not excusing his actions, it is clear that multiple and systemic breakdowns within family services, police, and the public school system failed him and the rest of us as well,” Archbishop Wenski noted in his statement.

“Seemingly nobody recognized the inadequacies in Mr. Cruz’s life or the state of his mental health. His numerous threats of violence that preceded the mass murder were addressed inadequately, if at all.”

The Catechism of the Catholic Church, reflecting an update promulgated by Pope Francis in 2018, describes the death penalty as “inadmissible” and an “attack on the inviolability and dignity of the person.”

The change reflects a development in Catholic doctrine in recent years. St. John Paul II called on Christians to be “unconditionally pro-life” and said that “the dignity of human life must never be taken away, even in the case of someone who has done great evil.” He also spoke of his desire for a consensus to end the death penalty, which he called “cruel and unnecessary.” And Pope Benedict XVI exhorted world leaders to make “every effort to eliminate the death penalty” and told Catholics that ending capital punishment was an essential part of “conforming penal law both to the human dignity of prisoners and the effective maintenance of public order.”

Mark Houck surrounded by his children at home.

The Department of Injustice

A NOTE FROM THE PUBLISHER: Recent dramatic arrests of pro-life activists beg scrutiny over the political biases at work as more than a 100 violent acts against churches and pro-life facilities have seemingly escaped federal attention.

Michael Warsaw Publisher's Note
Pope John XXIII arrives in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, on October 11, 1962 during the opening of the first session of the Second Ecumenical Council of the Vatican, or Vatican II.

Undimming the Light of Vatican II

EDITORIAL: Distortions of its teachings threaten to obscure the impact of the Second Vatican Council; a recommitment to receiving conciliar teachings in fidelity to the Gospel is the only way forward.

The Editors Editorial

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up