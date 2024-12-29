Lateran Holy Door Opens as Rome’s Jubilee Journey Continues

Reflecting on the challenges faced by families, Cardinal Reina appealed for greater societal support.

On the feast of the Holy Family, Cardinal Baldassare Reina opened the Holy Door at Rome’s Basilica of St. John Lateran, the third such ceremony since Pope Francis inaugurated the Jubilee Year of 2025 on Christmas Eve.

Cardinal Reina, Pope Francis’ vicar for the Diocese of Rome, described the event as “a gesture that renews our profession of faith in Christ.”

The ceremony on Dec. 29 took place during a solemn Mass attended by families, priests, and pilgrims from around the world.

Cardinal Baldassare Reina enters the opened Holy Door at the Basilica of St. John Lateran. Credit: Evandro Inetti/EWTN/Vatican Pool

In his homily, the cardinal emphasized the symbolism of the Holy Door, saying, “This door, now opened wide, has led us not only into the house of the Lord, but also into the depths of his heart.”

Cardinal calls for support of families

Reflecting on the challenges faced by families, Cardinal Reina appealed for greater societal support. “Families experiencing difficulties and suffering should be at the center of attention of those responsible for civil life and receive adequate support for a more dignified future,” he urged, emphasizing the importance of families as “a testimony of a shared mission” and “urgent in our time.”

The feast of the Holy Family provided what the cardinal called a “providential coincidence” for the event.

He described the Holy Family of Nazareth as “the model of every domestic community and mirror of Trinitarian communion.”

The ceremony on Sunday marked the third Holy Door opened in Rome for the 2025 Jubilee Year, following the openings at St. Peter’s Basilica and Rebibbia prison.

Cardinal Baldassare Reina waves at the faithful gathered for Mass at the Basilica of St. John Lateran in Rome, Dec. 29, 2024. Credit: Daniel Ibáñez/CNA

Two more Holy Doors are scheduled to be opened in the coming days: the Basilica of St. Paul Outside the Walls on Jan. 5 and the Basilica of St. Mary Major on Jan. 1.

Reminder from Pope Francis

The Holy Doors serve as spiritual thresholds through which pilgrims pass, signifying their journey toward conversion and renewal.

Visitors have been arriving at St. Peter’s Basilica to pass through the Holy Door that Pope Francis opened on Christmas Eve, which officially began the Jubilee Year. In his Christmas Day address, the Holy Father reminded the faithful: “The door of God’s heart is always open; let us return to him. Let us return to the heart that loves us and forgives us.”

Priests and faithful gather in Rome's Basilica of St. John Lateran during the Holy Door opening ceremony on Dec. 29, 2024. Credit: Daniel Ibáñez/CNA

Looking ahead: Jubilee of Hope

The Catholic Church offers the faithful opportunities for spiritual renewal and growth during this special Holy Year.

A key aspect of the jubilee is the chance to obtain a plenary indulgence, a grace that removes the temporal punishment due to sin, available through fulfilling the required conditions, including passing through a Holy Door.

The Jubilee of 2025, officially titled the Jubilee of Hope, will include numerous significant events. Among them are the canonizations of Blessed Carlo Acutis during the Jubilee of Teenagers on Apr. 27 and Blessed Pier Giorgio Frassati during the Jubilee of Young People on Aug. 3.