Fire Damages Three Statues of the Virgin Mary in Spain at Start of Holy Week

As Holy Week processions began in Spain, three wooden carvings of the Virgin Mary were damaged by fire in three separate incidents. The cause of each of the fires appears to be accidental.

Statues of the Blessed Mother in Spain are typically clothed in an ornate mantle. Over the weekend, two caught fire from a candle and one from a probable short circuit.

The organizers of a Holy Week procession in the town of Chiclana in Cadiz province reported that “due to a piece of wick falling from a candle,” the mantle of Holy Mary of the Disconsolate “caught on fire” March 31, the Friday before Holy Week, known in Spain as the Friday of Sorrows, which commemorates the seven sorrows of the Mother of Jesus as the passion of her son approaches.

The mantle was totally destroyed and “the polychromy of her cheek and right hand” were damaged by the blaze, the organizers stated, but the fire did not affect the image of Jesus the Father of the Afflicted, “thanks to the prompt intervention” of those assisting with the veneration of the image.

Fortunately, no one was injured by the fire. Despite expressing “the deepest pain, grief, and sense of helplessness” over the incident but aware that their task is to “evangelize in the streets,” the Brotherhood of Holy Tuesday decided to carry out the procession planned for that day in Holy Week.

In Spain, the groups that organize the various street processions are known as confraternities or brotherhoods.

#Últimahora Afligidos de Chiclana. Incendio accidental en el manto de la Virgen del Desconsuelo como consecuencia de la caída de una vela. Como consecuencia del incendio el manto queda totalmente dañado y la imagen sufre daños leves en la cara. pic.twitter.com/upLKJSDEoR

— Semana Mayor (@SemanaMayorCSR) March 31, 2023





Two Injured in Vélez-Málaga

Two members of a Holy Week confraternity were injured when they tried to put out the flames burning the mantle of the Virgin of El Rocío during the Palm Sunday procession in the town of Vélez-Málaga

A candle broke off and started the fire that occurred during the procession organized by the Confraternity of Our Father Jesus in his Triumphal Entry into Jerusalem and the Virgin of El Rocío.

Part of the mantle was damaged. The damage to the carving initially appeared to be “superficial,” the confraternity said.

The confraternity promised to provide more information about what happened in the coming days and thanked “the expressions of love, assistance, affection, and commitment of the people and confraternities” that have shown their support.

Más del incendio de Vélez-Málaga pic.twitter.com/vLHmAKqzR6

— elllamadorcsr (@elllamadorcsr) April 2, 2023





Short Circuit Suspected in Third Fire

A fire broke out the night of April 2-3 at Holy Mary of Grace Church in the town of Almadén de la Plata in Seville province.

According to the city government, “one of the altar pieces began to burn” and the firefighters initially suspected the fire was started “by an electrical short circuit.”

🔴 ÚLTIMA HORA | Incendio en Almadén de la Plata: daños en el retablo y la imagen de la Virgen de Gracia



Desde estas líneas, damos nuestro apoyo a la hermandad en estos duros momentos.#SSantaSevilla23 pic.twitter.com/o6g77KnkYC

— Pasión de Sevilla © (@PasionDSevilla) April 3, 2023

Unfortunately the sculpture of the Virgin was “quite damaged,” city hall said.

When the fire broke out, numerous residents went to the scene along with local volunteer firefighters and Civil Guard police. Their actions prevented “the entire church” from catching fire.