England’s National Health Service Ends Puberty Blockers for Kids

NHS gives directive to doctors regarding gender dysphoria.

The NHS website’s section on ‘treatment’ for gender dysphoria has been updated; the emergency department at Yeovil District Hospital, a NHS hospital in the United Kingdom, is shown.
Tyler Arnold/CNA World

Doctors in England can no longer prescribe puberty blockers to children to facilitate a gender transition, according to an announcement from the country’s public health-care system, the National Health Service (NHS).

“Puberty blockers … are not available to children and young people for gender incongruence or gender dysphoria because there is not enough evidence of safety and clinical effectiveness,” the NHS England website’s section on “treatment” for gender dysphoria reads after the update.

The drugs block a child’s natural developments during puberty by preventing the production of hormones, such as testosterone and estrogen. For example, they prevent height growth, a girl’s breast development, and a boy’s facial hair growth, among other things.

“Children, young people, and their families are strongly discouraged from getting puberty blockers or gender-affirming hormones from unregulated sources or online providers that are not regulated by U.K. regulatory bodies,” the website’s text reads.

More than half of the states in the United States still allow doctors to prescribe puberty blockers to children.

This is a developing story.

“Gender-dysphoric youth need to have mental illness, adverse childhood events, and family dysfunction dealt with and need the reassurance to embrace their biological sex as their gender identity and to avoid the harmful consequences of ‘transgender-affirming’ interventions,” the pediatricians concluded.

Pediatric Pushback on ‘Trans Kids’ Treatments

Based on a review of more than 60 studies related to the mental health of adolescents, the American College of Pediatricians has concluded that social transition, puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones ‘have no demonstrable, long-term benefit on psychosocial well-being of adolescents with gender dysphoria.’

Joe Bukuras/CNA Nation

