Elon Musk Posts Photo With Pope Francis at the Vatican

The world’s richest man said that he met with the Holy Father this week.

Elon Musk has said that he met with Pope Francis at the Vatican this week.

The world’s richest man posted a photo with the Pope on Twitter on July 2. Four of Musk’s eight children were also pictured standing beside Pope Francis.

“Honored to meet @Pontifex yesterday,” Musk wrote in the social-media post published at 3:54am Rome time.





With a net worth of more than $200 billion, Musk became the richest man in the world in 2021. The head of Tesla and SpaceX is seeking to buy Twitter for approximately $44 billion.

The Vatican has yet to publicly acknowledge that the meeting took place. The private meeting was not listed in the Pope’s schedule, which usually includes private audiences, and the Holy See Press Office has not responded to a request for comment on the meeting.