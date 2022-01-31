Dominican Priest Killed in Vietnam

The Diocese of Kon Tum said he was murdered in his house, and that a suspect has been arrested.

Dominican Father Giuse (Joseph) Trần Ngọc Thanh was killed in a knife attack on Saturday.

Father Trần was attacked Jan. 29 at a mission of Dak Mot, about 40 miles northwest of Kon Tum. He was hearing confessions before the last Mass of the evening, according to Ordo Praedicatorum on Facebook.

Father Trần was born in 1981 in Ho Chi Minh City, and took his religious vows in 2010. He was ordained a priest in 2018.

A funerary ceremony was held Jan. 30 at the Dominican monastery in Kon Tum.

His interment will be held Jan. 31 at St. Martin Chapel in Biên Hòa.

“Please unite to pray so that Father Guise's soul may soon enjoy the glory of God,” the Diocese of Kon Tum said Jan. 30.