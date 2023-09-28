Church in Mexico Lunches Citizen Accord to Fight ‘Dynamics of Violence and Destruction’

A National Peace Agenda was also created, which will be presented to all candidates for public office who will run in the 2024 elections.

The Mexican Bishops’ Conference (CEM), together with the Society of Jesus (Jesuits) and the Conference of Major Superiors of Religious of Mexico (CIRM), announced the launch of a Citizen Accord for Peace, which aims to “overcome the dynamics of violence and destruction of the social fabric” in the country.

This accord, as well as the creation of a National Peace Network, came as the National Dialogue for Peace was held Sept. 21–23 in Puebla state, Mexico.

“Peace is a joint effort at different levels and with all social sectors. It implies the joining together of wills, the coordination of efforts, and the generosity of all to overcome the fear that affects us due to the indolence and ineffectiveness of the authorities, who have not attended to their main task of seeking unity, security, justice, and peace in the country,” says a statement signed by representatives of the CEM, the Jesuits, and the CIRM.

According to the statement, this initiative arises from “the pain of the victims, which we make our own,” to those who want to say “that they are not alone, that in Mexico there is enough energy, generosity, and intelligence to transform our reality and overcome this dark stage that has already done enough harm to all of us.”

To this end, the three groups are committed to fostering dialogue and collaboration mechanisms as well as spaces to share experiences. In addition, they announced the creation of a National Peace Agenda, which will be presented to all candidates for public office who will run in the 2024 elections.

The organizers noted that “it is time to act” and “to propose an itinerary of action that brings to life the words of the prophet who proclaims: ‘How beautiful are the feet of the messenger who brings us peace!’” (Is 52:7).