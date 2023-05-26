Canadian Police Ask for Public’s Help in Identifying Man Who Set Fire at Cathedral

The man allegedly set a fire and assaulted two men at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Calgary, located in the western province of Alberta.

Local police in Canada are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man who allegedly set a fire and assaulted two men at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Calgary, located in the western province of Alberta.

Police responded early in the morning to reports of a “deliberately set fire” at the cathedral on May 19, the Calgary Police Department said in a May 25 statement.

Two staff members at the cathedral heard a “commotion” outside and opened the back door to see what it was, the statement said. When they opened the door, a man “aggressively charged at them,” according to police.

The two staff members, both men, closed the doors before the man could reach them, police said. The man continued to attempt to enter the church, the statement said.

Law enforcement was called, and the Calgary Fire Department put out the fire when it arrived.

According to police, a description of the man says he is between 35 and 45 years old and bald. The man is about 6 feet tall and 180 pounds, police said. The police department’s Hate Crime Prevention Team is investigating for “hate motivation,” police said.

The cathedral referred CNA to the Diocese of Calgary for comment. The diocese did not respond by time of publication.

Tips can be submitted to police by calling (403) 266-1234. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling (800) 222-8477 and going online at CalgaryCrimeStoppers.org.