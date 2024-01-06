BREAKING: Supreme Court Allows Idaho to Reinstate Pro-Life Law

The United States Supreme Court granted an emergency request to Idaho officials Friday, which allows the state to enforce its abortion laws as a legal challenge from President Joe Biden’s Department of Justice continues.

Idaho law prohibits all abortions from the moment of conception, except when necessary to prevent the death of a pregnant woman.

The DOJ lawsuit challenging the ban argues that it violates the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act. According to the DOJ, this law requires that hospitals that receive Medicare funding provide “stabilizing treatment” to patients with an “emergency medical condition.” The lawsuit claims that Idaho law would prevent hospitals from fulfilling this obligation.

The Supreme Court’s decision does not settle the legal dispute, but allows Idaho to enforce its law as the litigation continues. The Supreme Court agreed to take up the case and will hear oral arguments on the case in April.