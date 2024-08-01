Between Earth and Sky: ‘Lady of the East’ Statue Rises in Syria

The statue is scheduled to be transported from the Wadi al-Nadara (Valley of the Christians) area to the site in a grand procession and will be installed atop the tower on the morning of Aug 2.

A new landmark honoring the Virgin Mary will be inaugurated in a grand celebration that begins Aug. 1 and runs through Aug. 4 in the town of Al-Hwash near the city of Homs, Syria.

The site, named “Lady of the East,” features several facilities, the most prominent being a colossal statue of the Virgin Mary, which will be erected during the celebration.

The concept for the landmark originated from Al-Hwash native Khalil Michel Nakad, who pledged to “build a shrine for the Mother of the Redeemer” in gratitude for her support during a severe health crisis that nearly claimed his life. What began as a simple shrine evolved into a grand structure perched on a hill approximately 1,300 feet above sea level.

The central structure of the site is an 11-story tower standing about 170 feet tall. Visitors can reach the top via stairs or an elevator, where they will be greeted by breathtaking natural scenery when looking straight ahead.

Gazing upward, they will see a 26-foot-tall white statue of the Virgin Mary made of iron and covered with reinforced fiberglass, brought from Lebanon three years ago.

The celebrations will kick off Saturday evening with performances by scout bands from Al-Hwash, Anaz, and Al-Mazina, alongside the Mar Elian Choir from Homs and the Mosaic Music Band. The festivities will include singing performances by artists Mirna Al-Mallouhi and Rona Nofal, culminating in a fireworks display.

The site also includes a Byzantine-style church that can accommodate about 300 worshippers. Morning prayers will be held in the church on Saturday, with supplications for the protection of the region and all of Syria, and the installation of sacred relics. The church will be officially consecrated on Sunday morning, Aug. 4.

In addition to the tower and the church, the site features a plaza at the base of the tower, a souvenir shop offering unique items dedicated to the Lady of the East, and a large multipurpose hall that can host up to 150 people.

Other facilities include administrative offices, restrooms, storage rooms, gardens, and a parking lot. The site is equipped with an advanced lighting system, surveillance networks, signage, and is powered by clean renewable energy.