After ‘Hookup’ Scandal and ‘Extended Leave,’ Msgr. Burrill Resumes Ministry

WASHINGTON — Monsignor Jeffrey Burrill has returned to active ministry as a priest in his home diocese, after he resigned last year from his post with the U.S. bishops ahead of reports alleging inappropriate behavior, including his use of an LGBTQ dating and “hookup” app.

Bishop William Callahan of La Crosse, Wisconsin, announced June 14 that he appointed Msgr. Burrill to serve as the parochial administrator of St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish in West Salem. In a statement to parishioners, Bishop Callahan addressed Msgr. Burrill’s new position following an “extended leave.”

“During his leave from active ministry, Monsignor Burrill engaged in a sincere and prayerful effort to strengthen his priestly vows and has favorably responded to every request made by me and by the Diocese,” Bishop Callahan said.

He expressed full support for Msgr. Burrill.

“Let me state unequivocally that the Diocese of La Crosse has received no allegations of illegal misconduct of any kind by Monsignor Burrill,” he added, “and that I have every confidence in returning Monsignor Burrill to active ministry and in his ability to accompany the people of God of this great parish as together you journey toward a deeper, more meaningful relationship with the Person of Jesus Christ.”

He concluded: “I thank you for your patience, your prayers and for your welcoming support of Monsignor Burrill.”

Bishop Callahan noted that Msgr. Burrill has served as a priest of his home Diocese of La Crosse since 1998, and returned after serving the U.S. bishops in Washington, D.C.

In July 2021, Msgr. Burrill resigned from his post as the general secretary of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops ahead of a report by The Pillar alleging inappropriate behavior and the frequent use of the dating and “hookup” app Grindr.