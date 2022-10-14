Support the register

Yoga Is Not an Exercise, It Is a Spiritual Practice, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

‘Yoga Mat’
'Yoga Mat' (photo: George Rudy / Shutterstock)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Yoga Is Not an Exercise, It is a Spiritual Practice – Jenny duBay at Missio Dei

The Early Church Believed in the Eucharist – Tom Nash at Catholic Answers Magazine

When Randomness Becomes Superstition – Bob Drury at Catholic Stand

The Legendary Cloak of Saint Peter Claver and How It Can Impact Our Lives – Father Michael Rennier at Aleteia

The Marriage Battle in America: Religious Freedom in Danger – Ermes Dovico at Zenit

The Necessary Unity of Intellect and Will - Eamon O'Brien at Catholic Exchange

The Legend of Saints Cosmas and Damian – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

Is Sexual Activity Among Young Catholic Singles Declining? – David Ayers, Ph.D., at Crisis Magazine

What is the ‘Lay Governance’ Debate All About? – The Pillar

Renewal and Restoration: That Nothing May Be Lost - Jeffrey A. Mirus, Ph.D., at Catholic Culture

What are “Gregorian Masses”? – Get Fed™

For More Outstanding Catholic News Links, Click Here – Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

