Yoga Is Not an Exercise, It Is a Spiritual Practice, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Yoga Is Not an Exercise, It is a Spiritual Practice – Jenny duBay at Missio Dei

The Early Church Believed in the Eucharist – Tom Nash at Catholic Answers Magazine

When Randomness Becomes Superstition – Bob Drury at Catholic Stand

The Legendary Cloak of Saint Peter Claver and How It Can Impact Our Lives – Father Michael Rennier at Aleteia

The Marriage Battle in America: Religious Freedom in Danger – Ermes Dovico at Zenit

The Necessary Unity of Intellect and Will - Eamon O'Brien at Catholic Exchange

The Legend of Saints Cosmas and Damian – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

Is Sexual Activity Among Young Catholic Singles Declining? – David Ayers, Ph.D., at Crisis Magazine

What is the ‘Lay Governance’ Debate All About? – The Pillar

Renewal and Restoration: That Nothing May Be Lost - Jeffrey A. Mirus, Ph.D., at Catholic Culture

What are “Gregorian Masses”? – Get Fed™

For More Outstanding Catholic News Links, Click Here – Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit