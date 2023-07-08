The Book Latin Massgoers Have Been Waiting For

A beautiful resource was recently released for Catholics who love the traditional Latin Mass. Parents will be thrilled to have their young children use the lavishly illustrated Sanctus, Sanctus, Sanctus: An Introductory Latin Missal for Children in the liturgy.

Illustrator Adalee Hude married her artistic skill with sacred art many years ago. She started attending the Latin Mass after her husband experienced the ancient liturgy and was so moved that he encouraged Adalee to go as well. Her first experience was one of both confusion and amazement, and the Hude family began attending regularly until they found a home in and a deep love for the Latin Rite.

In Sanctus, Sanctus, Sanctus, a sampling of Latin text from the Missal is accompanied by English translations, with illustrations depicting the parts of the Mass and the meeting of heaven and earth that takes place in each liturgy.

Reading theologian Scott Hahn’s The Lamb’s Supper inspired Hude to artistically depict this meeting of heaven and earth in a children’s book. The young reader can actually see Jesus is in personae Christi and can peer into heaven, where the Holy Trinity — with Christ depicted as the Lamb — are present at the liturgy, and the angels and saints praise God along with the people.

I love how even the copyright page is rife with catechesis, including the names and images for all of the priests’ vestments. The color palette of the book is rich, warm, inviting and reverent. Hude hopes that even those unfamiliar but curious about the Latin Mass can use this book to ease them into experiencing it without feeling overwhelmed.

Cameron O’Hearn, director of the Mass of the Ages and CEO of LatinMass.com, says of the book, “It’s often a struggle to teach my young children to follow along with the Mass. This stunning children’s missal showcases the traditional theology of the Mass with a winsome art style, perfect for children.”

Sanctus, Sanctus, Sanctus is really an invaluable, fresh-yet-classic-looking missal to help guide children verbally and visually through the Mass. I anticipate my own family will need more than one copy, as my children are clamoring over this book!