Keys to Intense Rest This Christmastide, Why I’m Not Eastern Orthodox, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Beach and Hammock Photo
Beach and Hammock Photo
3 Keys to Intense Rest this Christmastide – John Cuddeback at LifeCraft +1

Why I’m Not Eastern Orthodox – Allan Ruhl at One Peter 5 +1

Tolkien’s Love of Christmas – Joseph Tuttle at Voyage Comics

The Truth About “The Twelve Days Of Christmas” - Melissa Guerrero at epicPew

Christmas Meditation on the Sacred Infancy of Jesus – Father Frederick Faber at Tan Direction Blog

15 Traditional Christmas Songs to Gloriously Lift Your Heart to Jesus – Jacqueline Burkepile at ChurchPOP

Run Faster – John Kubasak at Catholic Stand

A Singular Favorite: Christmas Songs – David Griffey at Daffey Thoughts

Catholic Ethics – Father Christopher Pietraszko at Ignitum Today

Whatever Happened to Saint Nicholas? – Father Dwight Longenecker

Forgiveness and Faith – Steve Greco at Catholic Stand

Pope Francis Shows Little Signs of Slowing in 2022 – Russell Shaw at Our Sunday Visitor

The Suspicion Theory – Jacqueline St. Clare at Catholic Stand

The Bishop of Rome, what is Your Approach to Theological Questions? – Andrea Gagliarducci at Monday Vatican

Want More Great Catholic News Links?  Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

