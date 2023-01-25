Bikes and Beards and Bibles

It’s always refreshing when a public figure speaks openly about his faith. That’s the case with 36-year-old Sean Kerr — founder of the Bikes and Beards YouTube channel, which has more than 1.5 million subscribers.

Each episode of the motorcycle-oriented channel gets hundreds of thousands of views. The “Trying to Steal Our UN-STEAL-able Motorcycle” episode has racked almost 5 million views. In the video, one of the Bikes and Beards team members tries out the newest motorcycle anti-theft devices. As the “would-be thief” tries to cut through one of the anti-theft gadgets from the back tire of a Suzuki GSX-R600, a Bible passage pops us on screen: “Treasures gained by wickedness do not profit, but righteousness delivers from death” (Proverbs 10:2).

In another episode, “My Turbo Harley Blows past 250 Horsepower,” Kerr coasts down a highway on his “hog” (another name for a Harley-Davidson) as he tells viewers that riding his motorcycle reminds him of his favorite Bible verse, “So then, while we have opportunity let us do good to all people, and especially to those who are of the household of the faith” (Galatians 6:10).

Watching the Bikes and Beards videos, a person can tell Kerr is proud of his faith. “The ups and downs of a few Christian guys who left the jobs they dreaded to enjoy work and love life,” reads the channel’s description.

In a phone interview, Kerr explained that he initially didn’t include Bible verses in his videos. But one day he realized he had a stadium full of people watching his channel and asked himself: “What am I doing with this? I kept thinking of that Bible passage, ‘If you deny Christ, he will deny you.’”

The proud father of four not only wanted to give his fans the “Truth,” but also felt he had an obligation to his kids to lead by example.

The entrepreneur credits his mentors (especially his dad) and God for his success. The motorcycle enthusiast routinely brings up his love of the Lord and love of his family in his videos and interviews. Kerr even named his first motorcycle dealership, SRK Cycles, with his daughter’s initials. His brick-and-mortar store has since closed, but Sean continues online sales under the same name.

In a time where society is constantly demanding that God be taken out of our everyday lives, it’s encouraging to see how this YouTube star is going against the tide and not only succeeding but thriving while doing something he loves and proclaiming God’s Word!